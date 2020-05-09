Ska Street Brewstillery Opens For Take-Out in Boulder During Safer-In-Place

BOULDER, CO — After having to close its doors just one hour and eleven minutes after statewide on-site dining was shuttered, Ska Street Brewstillery has reopened to the public to serve a new to-go menu.

The limited menu at Ska Street Brewstillery will include some of the new establishment’s signature sandwiches such as The Dave and the Breeze BLT, as well as a new Family Meal menu with serving size options from 2 to 10 people. Many of the menu items are vegetarian and vegan. There will also be Ska beers, Peach Street spirits, and cocktails to-go.

Ska Street Brewstillery will be open Wednesday through Friday from 3pm to 7pm, and Saturday from noon to 7pm. Orders must be placed online or over the phone to minimize onsite contact and exposure.

“This is truly unprecedented for us all— homeschooling our kids, cancelling family and friend gatherings, postponing our travel and exploration of not just Colorado but our wide and wonderful world,” says Ska Street’s General Manager Katie Nierling. “We hope there is a silver lining in this all— we are stronger together and because of one another.”

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.

ABOUT PEACH STREET DISTILLERS

Peach Street Distillers was founded in 2005 in the heart of Colorado’s Fruit and Wine region, Palisade Colorado, where the high desert meets the mountains. The warm days and cool nights in Palisade make the local fruits and grains unimaginably delicious. Living the very definition of “craft” we do everything the hard way to turn these fermentable raw materials into extraordinary spirits. Because, this is what we consider fun and what makes for a mighty fine drink. Peach Street Distillers is Colorado’s oldest continuously owned and operated distillery. Visit Peach Street at www.peachstreetdistillers.com for more about the spirits and the spirits squad.

