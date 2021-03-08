Ska Street Brewstillery Celebrates One Year In Business Amid Pandemic

BOULDER, CO — Ska Street Brewstillery, the first Colorado business of its kind, will celebrate one year in business all month long with a beer collaboration and livestream concert with Kyle Hollingsworth, a custom snowboard giveaway, an anniversary beer named 1:11 Imperial Stout, and refreshed menus.

Today, Wednesday March 3, Ska Street releases Fearless Composition IPA, a West Coast IPA single hopped with Citra, that was brewed with Kyle Hollingsworth for his birthday on March 2. The beer is available for purchase in Crowlers at Ska Street, where guests are encouraged to stock up on this limited release to watch the live stream of the sold out Kyle Hollingsworth Birthday Party feat. Kyle Hollingsworth Band this Sunday March 7 at Boulder Theatre. Purchase access to the live stream here.

Ska Street Brewstillery opened on March 16 of 2020 just one hour and 11 minutes before Colorado’s first restaurant lockdown was instated. Accordingly, the brewstillery’s one year anniversary beer is called 1:11. This 18.5% Imperial Stout was barrel aged in Peach Street bourbon barrels. 1:11 will be available beginning on March 17 while supplies last.

‘From our hopeful beginning the family here at Ska Street personifies the ethos of both Ska Brewing and Peach Street Distillers; and because of the grit and support of the Boulder Community we are still here and looking forward to not just 2021 but getting back to our original visions of the Brewstillery and probably with a little more character now,” says General Manager of the brewstillery Katie Nierling.

This announcement comes with the addition of Ska Street’s new lunch program, new cocktails, and change in open hours to 12 to 8pm daily. Chef Travis Messervey has jazzed up the menu with new items and brought some fan favorites like the Sweet Plantain French Toast and Mac & Cheese with caramelized onions, bacon and crawfish with toasted breadcrumbs. Fresh beers will tap throughout March. This month-long birthday celebration includes a custom snowboard giveaway, and raffles to boot.

ABOUT SKA BREWING

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.

ABOUT PEACH STREET DISTILLERS

Peach Street Distillers was founded in 2005 in the heart of Colorado’s Fruit and Wine region, Palisade Colorado, where the high desert meets the mountains. The warm days and cool nights in Palisade make the local fruits and grains unimaginably delicious. Living the very definition of “craft” we do everything the hard way to turn these fermentable raw materials into extraordinary spirits. Because, this is what we consider fun and what makes for a mighty fine drink. Peach Street Distillers is Colorado’s oldest continuously owned and operated distillery. Visit Peach Street at www.peachstreetdistillers.com for more about the spirits and the spirits squad.

For more information: https://radcraftbeer.com/news/ska-street-one-year