Ska Brewing Debuts Varietal 12-Pack Featuring 3 New Flavors of The Hard Seltzer

DURANGO, Colo. — Ska Brewing is heading into the new year with a fresh, low-calorie option in cans. The brewery will tap its three new hard seltzer flavors at its World Headquarters, and debut a 12-pack of these cans across the brewery distribution footprint in coming weeks.

Seltzer, according to the feds, is still considered to be a “beer.” This “non-beer beer,” as Ska Co-Founder and CEO Dave Thibodeau calls it, is a response to much of the staff requesting the clear and refreshing beverage. “Beer is the driving force of Ska and our true first love,” Thibodeau says. “But the Crossfit kids on our sales team swear we’d be remiss not to offer their keto companions a low-carb alternative to one of the world’s oldest and most delicious beverages.”

The Hard Seltzer from Ska Brewing will be available in Hibiscus Lime, Black Raspberry, and Blood Orange flavors. These gluten-free and low-sugar hard seltzers will be packaged in 12-ounce cans, and only available as a 12-pack for the time being. They contain only 100 calories and 2 grams of sugar per can, and they weigh in at 5% ABV.

“I won’t lie that we thought seltzer brewing would be easy,” Thibodeau admits. “Turns out it was much more difficult that we imagined. It took a lot of Mod System batches to nail down our process in the brewhouse to achieve these flavors. I think I’ve tasted more seltzer in the last year than I think I might consume throughout the rest of my life.”

These Mod System batches have been extremely popular in the tasting room, alongside Ska’s new non-alcoholic Skagua cans. “We’re stoked to offer our customers so many new options,” Thibodeau adds. “Now you can grab a 6-pack of Skagua to bring home for your kids, and once they go to bed, grab another and mix up a refreshing nightcap with your favorite locally produced spirit!”

About Ska Brewing

Based in Durango, Colorado, Ska Brewing was founded in 1995 and produces more than a dozen award- winning beers fueled with Ska music, and lots of it. Pioneers in the canned craft beer movement, Ska Brewing is known for an array of styles in 12 oz. cans that include Mexican Logger, Modus Hoperandi, and Rue B. Soho. For information (a lot of it), more music, and a good time, visit www.skabrewing.com.