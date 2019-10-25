Sixpoint Brewery Announces Final Courtyard Can Releases

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — This is it, folks. Twenty-six can releases. At least sixty-five new beers. This month will be our last courtyard event (we’re taking a radical sabbatical before opening the taproom in May!) and we’re making it a doozy. Raspy went ballistic. Master Blend got double oaked. And for our final offering we’re honoring a great friend of the brewery with a Double IPA he would have loved. See you there… and then see you at the taproom next year!

Save the dates! Release party for local pick-up is Saturday October 26 from 11-5 p.m, and we’re offering an alternate pickup day (without the celebration) on Wednesday October 30 from 5-7 p.m.

Mega Raspy

8.4% ABV

Sour Beer with Blueberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, Milk Sugar, and Vanilla

114 lbs of fruit per bbl.

The logical conclusion of all of this. The ultimate Raspy. Lil Raspy, a 4% sour beer with raspberries, was part of our first can release back in September 2017. Since then we’ve released Blackberry Raspy (Raspberries and Blackberries) Smooth Raspy (with Vanilla and Milk Sugar) and Wild Raspy (Barrel-Aged and Funky). For our final release we created our most amped up Raspy ever—we took an insane berry medley, amped up the fruit factor as far as it could go, and took the ABV all the way to 10%. Behold the Mega Raspy! The end point… for now.

The Mayor

8.5% ABV

6 lbs/bbl Dry-Hopping

New England IIPA w/ Idaho 7, Galaxy, Mandarina, Simcoe, and Centennial

Mark Spiegel was one of the most important Sixpoint fans ever. He was a mainstay at every can release and was soon dubbed “The Mayor of Sixpoint” by the crew that showed up to nearly every one of the events. Some of these guys haven’t missed a single release! By the time the crew would form, Mark would always be there holding court and talking shop, so it was a nickname well deserved. Sadly, we lost Mark last year. It was important to our whole team to honor him with the kind of IPA he would have loved, served in one of his favorite places. We designed this beer to incorporate all the characteristics Mark loved in beer—it’s loaded with hops, with a balanced profile between juiciness and piney resinous notes, and we designed it in tandem with the crew he met at the events.

Note: Mark’s family will be in attendance, please say hello as we celebrate our friend.

Double Oaked Master Blend: Jameson Edition

14.5% ABV

Imperial Stout aged in Irish Whisky Barrels

Two year double-aged stout brewed in Collaboration with Jameson as part of the Caskmates program. The finest, darkest stout, aged for over two years in barrels, before being emptied directly into a second batch of first fill barrels from Jameson. This immense, rich stout is extremely complex from the time and quality of the aging. Expect high notes of whisky and wood complemented by fudge, caramel, dark fruit, and vanilla—a spotlight on barrel aging without sacrificing a harmonious experience.