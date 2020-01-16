Silver Eagle Houston Begins Distribution of Bud Light Seltzer

HOUSTON – Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC is now distributing Anheuser-Busch’s newest innovation to the Bud Light family – Bud Light Seltzer. The brand “sparkling” new Bud Light Seltzer is made with real cane sugar and natural fruit flavors with 100 calories, 5% ABV, 2g carbs and <1g of sugar per serving. This gluten-free offering comes in four flavors: Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Strawberry and Mango.

“Silver Eagle Houston is very excited to distribute the highly-anticipated Bud Light Seltzer to our Houston-area accounts,” said John Johnson, president of Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC. “We’re expecting Bud Light Seltzer to be a new favorite among Houstonians with its refreshing, sparkling and fruit-flavored taste.”

Kicking off just in time for Super Bowl LIV, the Bud Light brand, which now includes Bud Light Seltzer, will have a media play during the big game. Check out the official teaser to this ad here.

Bud Light Seltzer is available locally in select retail accounts and on-premise locations in a variety 12-pack and single-flavor 12-packs.

About Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC

Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC is one of the largest independent beer distributors in the nation. The company employs more than 1,000 team members, serving the metropolitan Houston-area to include the counties of Fort Bend, Montgomery and a significant portion of Harris County. Operations include its Houston corporate office and warehouse as well as warehouse operations in Conroe, Cypress, Pasadena and Rosenberg. Silver Eagle Houston distributes a broad selection of domestic and import brands, as well as microbrews and craft beers, craft spirits and several non-alcoholic beverages and waters. For more information, visit silvereagle.comand check us out on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.