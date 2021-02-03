Silver City Brewery Announces Sonic Reign American Pale Ale

An exercise in supreme refreshment, Sonic Reign is an American Pale Ale for the new ‘20s. Featuring Amarillo hops, for vibrant fruit character, with Cascade hops bringing the classic, piney, Pacific Northwest hop experience.

Sonic Reign represents a no-holds barred reimagining of the way we brew pale ale. As our innovation team has grown, both in number and in skill, we chose to abandon all “sacred cows” and build a brand-new recipe from the ground up, incorporating everything we’ve learned about extracting as much aroma and flavor as possible from our ingredients, all while providing a beverage that is as light-bodied, nimble, and refreshing as our drinkers crave.

Looking forward to a post-pandemic rebirth of celebration, Sonic Reign was made for your tailgate party, for snowboarding, for kayaking, for band practice, and for board game nights with your closest friends. It’s made for barbecues, for golfing, for gardening, for gaming, and for even just reading a book in your favorite lounge chair. No matter how you choose to party, no matter what time of year, Sonic Reign is brewed with you in mind.

Sonic Reign American Pale Ale will be available year-round on tap and in 6-packs of 12oz cans, launching at Silver City Brewery Taproom and Silver City Restaurant on February 8th, 2021. It will be available state-wide in Washington and Idaho in the days following, with distribution to our new markets in Oregon, Alaska, and Hawaii coming later this year.

Hops: Cascade, Amarillo

Malts: NW Pale, Oats

ABV: 5.5

IBU: 35

Silver City Brewery announces the expansion of their Innovation Series, with six 2021 releases entering outside distribution:Even in light of all of the challenges that 2020 brought the beer industry, there was still some excitement at Silver City Brewery this past year, as the team expanded their innovation program by adding a smaller, secondary brew system specifically devoted to creating a smattering of new and unique releases.

With the Taproom and Silver City Restaurant largely operating in a to-go only capacity, it was the brewery’s goal to be able to provide the Taproom experience of enjoying a number of rare and unique recipes from the comfort of your home.Looking onward and upward into 2021, Silver City Brewery is thrilled to announce that we will be bringing six of the most popular innovations from this series state-wide through expanded distribution of 16oz cans and limited draft beer.

The first release, Mysterious Familiar Coconut Vanilla Dessert Stout, will be available February 4th, launching at the taproom and Silver City Restaurant, with the beer making its way to retailers and bottle shops throughout the rest of the state in the coming days. Quantities are extremely limited, and when the beer is gone– it is gone.

Mysterious Familiar Coconut Vanilla Dessert Stout

A king-sized sweet stout, swirling with chocolate, coconut, and vanilla bliss, this decadent treat is just the reward for your new year’s resolution hall pass.

Hops: Columbus

Malts: Midnight Wheat, Pale Chocolate, Roasted Barley, Brown Sugar, Lactose

ABV: 9%

IBU: 18

Look for the second release in this series, Breaks and Swells Southern Hemisphere IPA, to make its debut in April 2021.