Silver City Brewery Announces New-for-2023 Additions to Their Award-Winning Lineup of Craft Beers

BREMERTON, Wash.— Silver City Brewery is excited to announce the launch of Freak King Imperial IPA in 19.2oz single-serve cans. Craft beer lovers can now enjoy this brilliantly badass Imperial India Pale Ale in a convenient format, perfect for sharing with friends or savoring alone. Originally debuting as a limited edition 16oz can offering in the summer of 2022, Freak King is back as a permanent addition to the year-round lineup.

Freak King Imperial IPA packs a tremendous punch of earthy, dank Simcoe, Amarillo, and Mosaic hop aromas and flavors. Fermented with a specialty yeast strain that yields a crisp, clean texture alongside some darker stone fruit notes, this 9.5% ABV beer is your magic portal to weirdness.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Freak King Imperial IPA to the world in a new, larger format,” said Scott Houmes, owner/founder of Silver City Brewery. “Our brewing team has put their hearts and souls into this beer, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it in its full glory.”

The 19.2oz cans feature the iconic Freak King character and are now available at Silver City Brewery’s taproom and select retailers throughout the Pacific Northwest, with a nod to convenience stores where single-serve beers are sold.

Yardbird Local Lager

Introducing Yardbird Local Lager: The Perfect Way to End a Long Workday Silver City Brewery announces the release of their newest year-round craft beer, Yardbird Local Lager. This bright and golden lager, exclusively available on draft at local bars and tap houses, is the perfect way to unwind after a long day of work. Yardbird Local Lager is a bright and golden lager with a smooth, well-rounded body that offers a complex array of flavors. Lightly hopped with delicate floral aromas and a crisp finish, at 4.8% alcohol by volume, this easy-drinking beer is the perfect way to relax and unwind after a long day at work.

“At the end of a long workday, there’s nothing better than enjoying a cold, refreshing beer with friends and colleagues,” said Scott Houmes, owner/founder of Silver City Brewery. “We understand that high inflation can make it hard to enjoy the little things in life. That’s why we created Yardbird Local Lager – an affordable, high-quality beer that pays tribute to local shipyard and Navy workers.”

Silver City Brewery will be showcasing Yardbird Local Lager at its upcoming annual open house event on Saturday, March 4th. Additional details about the open house may be found on the brewery’s Facebook event page.

Whoop Pass Double IPA

In late January, Silver City Brewery announced the return of Whoop Pass Double IPA to the year-round lineup, on tap and in 6-packs of 12oz cans.

A reinvigorated Silver City Brewery fan favorite, Whoop Pass Double IPA returns bigger, bolder, and hoppier than ever before. An authentic West Coast IPA, bursting with citrus and pine aromas and flavors, Whoop Pass Double IPA incorporates its classic hop lineup of Cascade, Chinook, Nugget, and Columbus through modern hopping technologies and brewing equipment in order to wring out every last drop of danky bitterness and flavor. Welcome to hop country… and enjoy!

At 8.5% alcohol by volume, Whoop Pass Double IPA is now available to bars and retailers, on tap and in 6-packs, throughout the Pacific Northwest.

For More Information:

https://www.silvercity.beer/