Silver City Brewery Announces First Beer in Community-Driven ‘Silver Linings Series’

BREMERTON, Wash. — Silver City Brewery is proud to announce an all-new lineup of limited edition beers called the “Silver Linings Series”. These beers are specifically crafted to bring awareness and generate funds for charitable organizations in our community, supporting causes our team is passionate about.

COMMUNITY UNITY

Farmhouse IPA is the first beer in this series, and was brewed in collaboration with Kitsap Community Resources. KCR is an agency dedicated to creating hope and opportunity to low-income Kitsap County families by providing resources that promote self-sufficiency and stability.

“Kitsap Community Resources serves 10% of Kitsap’s 270,000 residents,” notes organization representative Stacy Dore, “KCR helps families and individuals achieve stability through its compassionate services and in partnership with our clients and our community, leading to a healthier Kitsap County!”

Brewed using French Saison yeast, the beer boasts notes of clove and banana that mingle with bright citrus from Lemon Drop hops and hand-processed lemon peel. The result is a playful departure from regular IPAs with a focus on smooth drinkability.

Community Unity Farmhouse IPA will be available Tuesday, February 23rd in 4-packs of 16oz cans, in both the Taproom and Restaurant locations.

MALTS & ADJUNCTS: Pilsner, Vienna, Wheat, Steadmans Honey

HOPS: Lemon drop, Amarillo, Lemon peel

IBU: 40

ABV: 6.7%

Silver City Brewery looks forward to sharing details about our next Silver Linings community partnership this coming April!