Sierra Nevada Launches Big Little Thing Imperial IPA

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

CHICO, Calif. — Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. announced today the release of Big Little Thing Imperial IPA, the brewery’s newest year-round offering which is available in cans and on draft nationwide. The gigantic beer boasts a full malt body, 9% ABV, 45 IBU, and enormous tropical hop flavors of mango, grapefruit, and tangerine.

To celebrate this colossal beer, Sierra Nevada will give it an oversized launch—from a 20 foot high custom trebuchet-style catapult in an attempt to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® Title for the farthest distance thrown by a trebuchet (with a projectile weight of 20kg and over).

“Big Little Thing is a big beer and we wanted to launch it in a big way,” said Brand Manager, Jourdan Reinhart. “What’s bigger than a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® Title?”

The record attempt will take place on March 11th in Sierra Nevada’s Chico hop field. The Big Little Thing Keg Catapult, complete with 6,000 lb. counterweight, will set a record if the keg flies over ~77m / 253ft, but Sierra Nevada hopes to shoot it as far as 91m/300ft. Viewers can guess the keg launch distance and watch the live event at home on March 11, while sipping a Big Little Thing, ripe with lush tropical flavors from seven different hop varieties and a restrained sweetness from its bold malt body.

“We don’t know if we’ll set the record,” said Reinhart. “But we’ll be celebrating with a can of Big Little Thing either way.”

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast
03/18 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club: Craft Under Pressure w/ 3 Tier Beverages
03/11 - Brewbound Data Club: Craft Under Pressure w/ 3 Tier Beverages
Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
03/25 - Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Pulse Edition with Buffalo Wild Wings' Jason Murphy
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Frontlines
04/15 - Brewbound Frontlines
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.