Sierra Nevada Launches Big Little Thing Imperial IPA

CHICO, Calif. — Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. announced today the release of Big Little Thing Imperial IPA, the brewery’s newest year-round offering which is available in cans and on draft nationwide. The gigantic beer boasts a full malt body, 9% ABV, 45 IBU, and enormous tropical hop flavors of mango, grapefruit, and tangerine.

To celebrate this colossal beer, Sierra Nevada will give it an oversized launch—from a 20 foot high custom trebuchet-style catapult in an attempt to set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® Title for the farthest distance thrown by a trebuchet (with a projectile weight of 20kg and over).

“Big Little Thing is a big beer and we wanted to launch it in a big way,” said Brand Manager, Jourdan Reinhart. “What’s bigger than a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® Title?”

The record attempt will take place on March 11th in Sierra Nevada’s Chico hop field. The Big Little Thing Keg Catapult, complete with 6,000 lb. counterweight, will set a record if the keg flies over ~77m / 253ft, but Sierra Nevada hopes to shoot it as far as 91m/300ft. Viewers can guess the keg launch distance and watch the live event at home on March 11, while sipping a Big Little Thing, ripe with lush tropical flavors from seven different hop varieties and a restrained sweetness from its bold malt body.

“We don’t know if we’ll set the record,” said Reinhart. “But we’ll be celebrating with a can of Big Little Thing either way.”