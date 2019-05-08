Sierra Nevada Collaborates with Bitburger Brewery on 2019 Oktoberfest Beer

CHICO, Calif. — Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. announced today that it is collaborating with Germany’s Bitburger Brewery on its 2019 Oktoberfest beer. The beer will be released nationwide in bottles in late July.

The beer is brewed with Bitburger’s famed Siegelhopfen (meaning “sealed hops”)—a classified hop blend that has never been shared outside the German brewery walls. The beer will also feature Bitburger’s custom yeast, another house ingredient gifted for the first time ever.

“Our breweries’ shared commitment to quality and family ownership made this an obvious fit,” said Sierra Nevada founder and owner Ken Grossman. “Together, our families have shared great times telling stories, enjoying food and drinking beer—the perfect conditions for a great Oktoberfest.”

Founded in 1817, Bitburger has been family-owned for seven generations. The brewery is famous for its “perfect pilsner” and its commitment to quality in brewing. The collaboration Oktoberfest will feature a rich amber color, smooth malty flavor and balanced hop character sure to turn backyards into beer gardens.

“We are thrilled to be brewing together with our friends from the iconic Sierra Nevada Brewery,” said Jan Niewodniczanski, Managing Director of Bitburger representing the seventh Generation of the family business. “Not only are we united by our passion for exceptional beer and truly unique hop flavors, we also share a long history of transatlantic exchange, leading to this exciting collaboration.”

Bitburger will visit Sierra Nevada’s facility in Mills River, NC to taste a test brew and to celebrate at Sierra Nevada’s public Springtoberfest celebration on May 11.

Learn more at www.sierranevada.com/beer/oktoberfest.

About Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Inspired by frequent trips to the Sierra Nevada mountain range, Ken Grossman founded Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in 1980. Highly regarded for using only the finest quality ingredients, Sierra Nevada has set the standard for craft brewers worldwide with innovations in the brewhouse and in its sustainability efforts. The pioneering spirit that launched Sierra Nevada now spans both coasts with breweries in Chico, California and Mills River, North Carolina. Sierra Nevada continues to honor its mountain heritage through day-to-day sustainability efforts and programs like Pale Ale for Trails. The brewery is famous for its extensive line of beers including Pale Ale, Hazy Little Thing®, Torpedo®, Tropical Torpedo® and a host of seasonal, specialty and limited release beers. Learn more at www.sierranevada.com.

About Bitburger Brewery

Bitburger is one of the most important privately-owned breweries in Germany. The company’s success over the past 200 years has been the result of its uncompromising commitment to highest quality, courage for technical innovations and dedicated employees. Furthermore, as a family-owned company in the seventh generation, Bitburger has always been very active in its home region. A careful use of natural resources, as well as the protection of the environment and climate, have always been part of Bitburger.