Sierra Nevada, Bell’s, Deschutes and More: Breweries and Wholesalers That Received Between $1 Million and $10 Million in Paycheck Protection Program Funding

Several craft breweries have credited the Paycheck Protection Program with providing them a lifeline during the COVID-19 crisis and averting an extinction event.
On Monday, the Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of the Treasury shared the names of recipients of loans of at least $150,000. That amounted to about 660,000 small businesses, which the Washington Post noted is about 15% of the total number of loans issued.
The release of the names was the first time the federal government has offered a look at who received the loans.
Brewbound has compiled a list of beer companies and wholesalers who have received more than $1 million in funding through the program. This list is by no means comprehensive, and specific loan amounts were not shared, only ranges. Determining the craft breweries that received money was also a challenge, as the “Industry” listed ranged from “breweries” to “full-service restaurants” to “drinking places (alcoholic beverages)” to “beer and ale merchant wholesalers.”
Determining the beer wholesalers that received money proved equally challenging, with most falling under “beer and ale merchant wholesalers,” but others as “wine and distilled alcoholic beverage merchant wholesalers” and “other grocery and related products merchant wholesalers.” So with that caveat, if we missed a recipient of more than $1 million in funding, let us know at news@brewbound.com.
Of note, just eight beer makers received the highest loan amount available, between $5 million and $10 million. Those companies included top 10 breweries (Sierra Nevada and Bell’s), craft beer pub chains (Karl Strauss, McMenamins, Iron Hill, Granite City) and Kings & Convicts, which struck a deal last year to acquire the Ballast Point brand and pubs from Constellation Brands. Six wholesalers received the top loan amount.
Several thousand loan recipients reported zero jobs retained or left the section blank, as the Post reported. And some companies have noted that the database is imperfect.
By Brewbound’s count, 67 breweries and more than 150 wholesalers received PPP loans. See the list, by loan amount range in alphabetical order, below.
Breweries: Loan Amount $5-$10 Million
Associated Microbreweries (Karl Strauss), San Diego, California
Reported jobs supported: 0
Lender: First Choice Bank
Approved: April 4
Bell’s Brewery, Galesburg, Michigan
Reported jobs supported: 500
Lender: PNC Bank
Approved: April 5
Deschutes Brewery, Bend, Oregon
Reported jobs supported: 148
Lender: Mid Oregon FCU
Approved: April 9
Granite City, Hopkins, Minnesota
Reported jobs supported: 500
Lender: Choice Financial Group
Approved: April 4
Iron Hill Brewery, Wilmington, Delaware
Reported jobs supported: 500
Lender: Wilmington Savings Fund Society
Approved: April 8
Kings & Convicts BP (Ballast Point), San Diego, California
Reported jobs supported: 500
Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank
Approved: April 9
McMenamins, Portland, Oregon
Reported jobs supported: 500
Lender: HomeStreet Bank
Approved: April 7
Sierra Nevada, Chico, California
Reported jobs supported: 500
Lender: Golden Valley Bank
Approved: April 8
Breweries: Loan Amount $2-$5 Million
23 Bottles of Beer LLC (Russian River), Windsor, California
Reported jobs supported: 196
Lender: Comerica
Approved: April 13
Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, Maine
Reported jobs supported: 142
Lender: Bath Savings Institution
Approved: April 3
Artisanal Brewers Collective, Sun Valley, California
Reported jobs supported: 206
Lender: City National Bank
Approved: April 8
Brooklyn Brewery Corporation, Brooklyn, New York
Reported jobs supported: 174
Lender: Bank of America
Approved: May 3
Compania Cervecera De Puerto Rico Inc., Mayaguez, Puerto Rico
Reported jobs supported: 271
Lender: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico
Approved: April 12
Fort Point Beer Company, San Francisco, California
Reported jobs supported: 320
Lender: First Republic Bank
Approved: April 16
Great Lakes Brewing Company, Cleveland, Ohio
Reported jobs supported: 186
Lender: PNC Bank
Approved: April 10
Mass. Bay Brewing, Boston, Massachusetts
Reported jobs supported: N/A
Lender: Citizens Banks
Approved: April 14
Modern Times, San Diego, California
Reported jobs supported: 0*
Lender: Live Oak Bank
Approved: April 5
*Modern Times’ spokesperson contacted Brewbound to clarify that the company “worked to avoid furloughs” of its 136 hospitality employee-owners who were impacted by the mandatory retail closures. The company received PPP funding in April, which allowed it to maintain those workers through the end of May. However, Modern Times founder and CEO Jacob McKean issued a statement on the company’s website Tuesday saying the company had been forced to temporarily furlough most of its staff at its Dankness Dojo in Los Angeles. Furloughs would likely extend to San Diego due to the second round of closures caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases.
New Holland Brewing, Holland, Michigan
Reported jobs supported: 0
Lender: Macatawa Bank
Approved: April 5
Night Shift Brewing, Chelsea, Massachusetts
Reported jobs supported: 164
Lender: Eastern Bank
Approved: April 6
Northern United Brewing Co. (Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales & North Peak Brewing), Dexter, Michigan
Reported jobs supported: 310
Lender: TCF National Bank
Approved: April 14
Oregon Brewing Company and Affiliate (Rogue Ales & Spirits), Newport, Oregon
Reported jobs supported: 202
Lender: Umpqua Bank
Approved: April 13
Rhinegeist Holdings, Cincinnati, Ohio
Reported jobs supported: 263
Lender: Fifth Third Bank
Approved: April 15
Surly Brewing Company
Reported jobs supported: 370
Lender U.S. Bank
Approved: April 10
Breweries: Loan Amount $1-$2 Million
21st Amendment Brewery, San Leandro, California
Reported jobs supported: 101
Lender: MUFG Union Bank
Approved: April 12
Alaskan Brewing Company, Juneau, Alaska
Reported jobs supported: N/A
Lender: Wells Fargo Bank
Approved: May 3
Anchor Brewing Company, San Francisco, California
Reported jobs supported: 86
Lender: MUFG Union Bank
Approved: April 29
Artisan Brewers LLC (Drake’s Brewing Company), San Leandro, California
Reported jobs supported: 266
Lender: Fremont Bank
Approved: April 9
August Schell Brewery, New Ulm, Minnesota
Reported jobs supported: 95
Lender: Citizens Bank Minnesota
Approved: April 8
BC Marketing Concepts (Full Sail Brewing), Hood River, Oregon
Reported jobs supported: 0
Lender: UMB Bank
Approved: April 15
Bear Republic Brewing, Cloverdale, California
Reported jobs supported: 103
Lender: Exchange Bank
Approved: April 9
Bosque Brewing Co., Rio Rancho, New Mexico
Reported jobs supported: 0
Lender: Live Oak Brewing
Approved: April 5
Boston Beer Works (Slesar Bros. Brewing), Boston, Massachusetts
Reported jobs supported: 87
Lender: Middlesex Savings Bank
Approved: April 15
BrewDog Brewing Company, Canal Winchester, Ohio
Reported jobs supported: 47
Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank
Approved: April 9
Cervesia Gratis Inc. (Fort George Brewery), Astoria, Oregon
Reported jobs supported: 155
Lender: Beneficial State Bank
Approved: April 27
Coronado Brewing, Coronado, California
Reported jobs supported: 170
Lender: Umpqua Bank
Approved: April 9
Creature Comforts Brewing, Athens, Georgia
Reported jobs supported: 103
Lender: Synovus Bank
Approved: April 13
Crook & Marker LLC, Hamilton, New Jersey
Reported jobs supported: 55
Lender: JP Morgan Chase
Approved: April 10
Diamond Knot Brewing Co., Mukilteo, Washington
Reported jobs supported: 98
Lender: KeyBank
Approved: April 7
Elliott Bay Brewing Co., Burien, Washington
Reported jobs supported: 83
Lender: Bank of America
Approved: May 3
Fat Head’s Brewing, Middleburg Heights, Ohio
Reported jobs supported: 147
Lender: Fifth Third Bank
Approved: May 3
Jack’s Abby Brewing, Framingham, Massachusetts
Reported jobs supported: 80
Lender: MutalOne Bank
Approved: April 3
Left Hand Brewing, Longmont, Colorado
Reported jobs supported: 96
Lender: High Plains Bank
Approved: April 10
Mad Anthony Brewing, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Reported jobs supported: N/A
Lender: Old National Bank
Approved: April 10
Matt Brewing, Utica, New York
Reported jobs supported: 125
Lender: Bank of Utica
Approved: April 6
Maui Brewing, Kailua, Hawaii
Reported jobs supported: 159
Lender: Central Pacific Bank
Approved: April 6
New York Beer Project, Lockport, New York
Reported jobs supported: 225
Lender: KeyBank
Approved: April 13
Ninkasi Holding Company, Eugene, Oregon
Reported jobs supported: 110
Lender: First Interstate Bank
Approved: April 14
North Coast Brewing, Fort Bragg, California
Reported jobs supported: 114
Lender: Savings Bank of Mendocino County
Approved: April 13
Odell Brewing, Fort Collins, Colorado
Reported jobs supported: N/A
Lender: First National Bank of Omaha
Approved: April 9
Other Half Brewing, Brooklyn, New York
Reported jobs supported: 60
Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank
Approved: April 8
Peak Brewing LLC (Steamworks Brewing), Durango, Colorado
Reported jobs supported: 143
Lender: Glacier Bank
Approved: April 6
Phusion Projects, Chicago, Illinois
Reported jobs supported: 111
Lender: CIBC Bank
Approved: April 9
Revolution Brewing, Chicago, Illinois
Reported jobs supported: 28
Lender: First Midwest Bank
Approved: April 14
Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Houston, Texas
Reported jobs supported: 224
Lender: Frost Bank
Approved: April 8
San Tan Brewing Company, Chandler, Arizona
Reported jobs supported: 126
Lender: Arizona Bank & Trust
Approved: April 6
Sebago Brewing Company, Gorham, Maine
Reported jobs supported: 221
Lender: TD Bank
Approved: April 9
Short’s Brewing Company, Elk Rapids, Michigan
Reported jobs supported: 175
Lender: Independent Bank
Approved: April 12
The Bruery, Placenta, California
Reported jobs supported: 84
Lender: Emigrant Bank
Approved: April 27
The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Charlotte, North Carolina
Reported jobs supported: 138
Lender: Towne Bank
Approved: April 8
The Saint Louis Brewery (Schlafly Beer), Saint Louis, Missouri
Reported jobs supported: 231
Lender: Bank of Washington
Approved: April 7
Toppling Goliath Brewing, Decorah, Iowa
Reported jobs supported: 78
Lender: Decorah Bank & Trust
Approved: April 5
Trillium Brewing Company, Canton, Massachusetts
Reported jobs supported: 82
Lender: Eastern Bank
Approved: April 14
Trillium at Farnsworth LLC, Boston, Massachusetts
Reported jobs supported: 128
Lender: Eastern Bank
Approved: April 14
Two Roads Brewing Company, Stratford, Connecticut
Reported jobs supported: 125
Lender: JP Morgan Chase
Approved: May 1
Upland Brewing Company, Bloomington, Indiana
Reported jobs supported: 227
Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank
Approved: April 16
WWC Spirits, Norman, Oklahoma
Reported jobs supported: 361
Lender: CrossFirst Bank
Approved: April 7
Yards Brewing Company, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Reported jobs supported: 128
Lender: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company
Approved: April 14
Wholesalers: Loan Amount $5-10 Million
Blue Ridge Beverage Company, Salem, Virginia
Reported jobs supported: 469
Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association
Approved: April 9
DeCrescente Distributing, Mechanicville, New York
Reported jobs supported: 399
Lender: KeyBank National Association
Approved: April 11
Nor-Cal Beverage, West Sacramento, California
Reported jobs supported: 500
Lender: Comerica Bank
Approved: April 28
RM Distributors, Portland, Oregon
Reported jobs supported: 430
Lender: U.S. Bank, National Association
Approved: April 15
Shore Point Distributing, Adelphia, New Jersey
Reported jobs supported: 258
Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank
Approved: April 9
Wright Beverage Distributing, Rochester, New York
Reported jobs supported: 445
Lender: Key Bank National Association
Approved: April 11
Wholesalers: Loan Amount $2-5 Million
7G Distributing, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Reported jobs supported: 205
Lender: Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank
Approved: April 6
Advance Beverage Co., Bakersfield, California
Reported jobs supported: 148
Lender: Valley Republic Bank
Approved: April 14
Ajax Turner Co., La Vergne, Tennessee
Reported jobs supported: 30
Lender: Pinnacle Bank
Approved: April 10
A.L. George, Binghamton, New York
Reported jobs supported: 234
Lender: Manufacturers and Traders Trust
Approved: April 14
Alliance Beverage Distributing, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Reported jobs supported: 433
Lender: Fifth Third Bank
Approved: April 13
Atlantic Importing Company, Holliston, Massachusetts
Reported jobs supported: 0
Lender: Rockland Trust
Approved: April 12
Baker Distributing, Colchester, Vermont
Reported jobs supported: 243
Lender: People’s United Bank
Approved: April 7
Beauchamp Distributing, Compton, California
Reported jobs supported: 149
Lender: U.S. Bank
Approved: April 15
Boise Sales Company, Boise, Idaho
Reported jobs supported: 450
Lender: Idaho First Bank
Approved: April 13
Burke Distributing, Randolph, Massachusetts
Reported jobs supported: 285
Lender: Bank of America
Approved: April 12
Capital Distributing, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Reported jobs supported: 220
Lender: Arvest Bank
Approved: April 6
Capitol Beverage Sales, Rogers, Minnesota
Reported jobs supported: 164
Lender: CIBC Bank
Approved: April 9
Cherokee Distributing, Knoxville, Tennessee
Reported jobs supported: 403
Lender: Regions Bank
Approved: April 12
Choice U.S.A. Beverage, Lowell, North Carolina
Reported jobs supported: 178
Lender: TD Bank
Approved: April 13
City Beverages, Orlando, Florida
Reported jobs supported: 280
Lender: Branch Banking & Trust
Approved: April 8
Classic Distributing and Beverage, City of Industry, California
Reported jobs supported: 367
Lender: MUFG Union Bank
Approved: April 14
Clare Rose Inc., East Yaphank, New York
Reported jobs supported: 198
Lender: JP Morgan Chase
Approved: April 10
Columbus Distributing, Columbus, Ohio
Reported jobs supported: 178
Lender: JP Morgan Chase
Approved: April 10
Cone Distributing, Ocala, Florida
Reported jobs supported: 302
Lender: The Bank of Tampa
Approved: April 7
C. Stein, Inc., Boise, Idaho
Reported jobs supported: 225
Lender: Bank of America
Approved: April 29
D & D Distributors, Maryland Heights, Missouri
Reported jobs supported: 316
Lender: First Bank
Approved: April 9
Dichello Distributors, Orange, Connecticut
Reported jobs supported: 153
Lender: Citizens Bank
Approved: April 30
Doll Distributing, Des Moines, Iowa
Reported jobs supported: 316
Lender: Five Points Bank
Approved: April 6
Don Lee Distributor, Romulus, Michigan
Reported jobs supported: 397
Lender: The Huntington National Bank
Approved: April 13
Eagle Distributing, Knoxville, Tennessee
Reported jobs supported: 205
Lender: Pinnacle Bank
Approved: April 13
Eagle Rock Distributing, Norcross, Georgia
Reported jobs supported: 314
Lender: Vinings Bank
Approved: April 7
Elyxir Distributing, Watsonville, California
Reported jobs supported: 0
Lender: Wells Fargo
Approved: May 3
Fabiano Bros., Bay City, Michigan
Reported jobs supported: 400
Lender: JP Morgan Chase
Approved: April 9
Farrell Distributing, South Burlington, Vermont
Reported jobs supported: 326
Lender: Community National Bank
Approved: April 14
Fisher59, Denton, Texas
Reported jobs supported: 287
Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank
Approved: April 10
Fresno Beverage Company, Fresno, California
Reported jobs supported: 276
Lender: JP Morgan Chase
Approved: April 8
General Distributing, Salt Lake City, Utah
Reported jobs supported: 246
Lender: D.L. Evans Bank
Approved: April 8
Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, Lakewood Ranch, Florida
Reported jobs supported: 179
Lender: Sabal Palm Bank
Approved: April 29
Hartford Distributors, Manchester, Connecticut
Reported jobs supported: 189
Lender: People’s United Bank
Approved: April 5
Hayes Beer Distributing, Alsip, Illinois
Reported jobs supported: 202
Lender: First Midwest Bank
Approved: April 8
High Grade Beverage, North Brunswick, New Jersey
Reported jobs supported: 258
Lender: Bank of America
Approved: May 3
High Life Sales Company, Kansas City, Missouri
Reported jobs supported: 190
Lender: Commerce Bank
Approved: April 4
Imperial Beverage Company, Kalamazoo, Michigan
Reported jobs supported: 351
Lender: Mercantile Bank of Michigan
Approved: April 28
Jack Hilliard Distributing, Temple, Texas
Reported jobs supported: 249
Lender: Extraco Banks
Approved: April 27
Kentucky Eagle, Lexington, Kentucky
Reported jobs supported: 166
Lender: Central Bank & Trust
Approved: April 8
Kohler Distributing, Hawthorne, New Jersey
Reported jobs supported: 264
Lender: PNC Bank
Approved: April 14
Koerner Distributor, Inc., Effingham, Illinois
Reported jobs supported: 231
Lender: Fifth Third Bank
Approved: April 15
KW Associates, Columbia, South Carolina
Reported jobs supported: 308
Lender: Bank of America
Approved: April 11
LDF Sales & Distributing, Wichita, Kansas
Reported jobs supported: 351
Lender: Prosperity Bank
Approved: April 15
Leon Farmer and Company, Athens, Georgia
Reported jobs supported: 200
Lender: Branch Banking & Trust
Approved: April 8
The Lewis Bear Company, Pensacola, Florida
Reported jobs supported: 260
Lender: Regions Bank
Approved: April 15
Lohr Distributing, Saint Louis, Missouri
Reported jobs supported: 168
Lender: United Bank of Union
Approved: April 7
Long Beverage, Raleigh, North Carolina
Reported jobs supported: 355
Lender: BMO Harris Bank
Approved: April 7
Markstein Sales Company, Antioch, California
Reported jobs supported: 172
Lender: JP Morgan Chase
Approved: April 9
Muller, Inc. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Reported jobs supported: 184
Lender: TD Bank
Approved: April 10
Nebraska Distributing, Omaha, Nebraska
Reported jobs supported: 169
Lender: Union Bank and Trust Company
Approved: April 10
Nevada Beverage Co., Las Vegas, Nevada
Reported jobs supported: 250
Lender: City National Bank
Approved: April 4
New Hampshire Distributors, Concord, New Hampshire
Reported jobs supported: 234
Lender: Franklin Savings Bank
Approved: April 9
NKS Distributors, New Castle, Delaware
Reported jobs supported: 135
Lender: Bank of America
Approved: May 3
Northeast Sales Distributing, Winder, Georgia
Reported jobs supported: 258
Lender: United Community Bank
Approved: April 15
O&W, Incorporated, Ypsilanti, Michigan
Reported jobs supported: 202
Lender: Oxford Bank
Approved: April 27
Peerless Beverage, Union, New Jersey
Reported jobs supported: 286
Lender: Columbia Bank
Approved: April 27
Penn Beer Distributors, Hatfield, Pennsylvania
Reported jobs supported: 99
Lender: Manufacturers and Traders Trust
Approved: April 15
Quality Beverage, Taunton, Massachusetts
Reported jobs supported: 249
Lender: Commerce Bank
Approved: April 15
R & K Distributors, Longview, Texas
Reported jobs supported: 183
Lender: Third Coast Bank
Approved: April 6
Ritchie & Page Distributing, Robbinsville, New Jersey
Reported jobs supported: 217
Lender: First Bank
Approved: April 10
River City Distributing, Louisville, Kentucky
Reported jobs supported: 184
Lender: Fifth Third Bank
Approved: April 14
Skyland Distributing, Asheville, North Carolina
Reported jobs supported: 216
Lender: United Community bank
Approved: April 14
SLBS Limited Partnership, Earth City, Missouri
Reported jobs supported: 227
Lender: Commerce Bank
Approved: April 9
Souther Eagle Sales and Services, Metairie, Louisiana
Reported jobs supported: 266
Lender: Iberiabank
Approved: April 8
Southern Beverage, Richland, Mississippi
Reported jobs supported: 279
Lender: Regions Bank
Approved: April 15
Southern Eagle Distributing, Fort Pierce, Florida
Reported jobs supported: 160
Lender: South State Bank
Approved: April 11
Southwest Beverage Co., Lake Charles, Louisiana,
Reported jobs supported: 202
Lender: Iberiabank
Approved: April 12
Standard Distributing, New Castle, Delaware
Reported jobs supported: 118
Lender: Citizens Bank
Approved: April 14
Star Distributors, West Haven, Connecticut
Reported jobs supported: 192
Lender: People’s United Bank
Approved: April 14
Straub Distributing, Anaheim, California
Reported jobs supported: 319
Lender: JP Morgan Chase
Approved: April 9
Triangle Distributing, Santa Fe Springs, California
Reported jobs supported: 0
Lender: Wells Fargo
Approved: May 3
WDI LLC, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin
Reported jobs supported: 0
Lender: Associated Bank
Approved: April 10
Zink Distributing, Indianapolis, Indiana
Reported jobs supported: 181
Lender: Bank of America
Approved: May 3
Wholesalers: Loan Amount $1-2 Million
AB Beverage Company, Evans, Georgia
Reported jobs supported: N/A
Lender: Wells Fargo
Approved: May 3
Ajax Distributing, Clarksville, Tennessee
Reported jobs supported: 123
Lender: First Horizon
Approved: April 7
B & B Distributors, Rock Hill, South Carolina
Reported jobs supported: 82
Lender: First-Citizens Bank & Trust
Approved: April 14
Banko Beverage, Allentown, Pennsylvania
Reported jobs supported: 75
Lender: Fulton Bank
Approved: April 14
Bill’s Distributing, Menomonie, Wisconsin
Reported jobs supported: 123
Lender: BMO Harris Bank
Approved: April 8
Bernie Little Distributors, Lakeland, Florida
Reported jobs supported: 149
Lender: TD Bank
Approved: April 9
Beverage Distributors, Cleveland, Ohio
Reported jobs supported: 145
Lender: KeyBank
Approved: April 11
Birmingham Beverage Company, Birmingham, Alabama
Reported jobs supported: 142
Lender: Bryant Bank
Approved: April 11
Boening Bros. Lindenhurst, New York
Reported jobs supported: 119
Lender: JP Morgan Chase
Approved: May 1
Bonbright Distributors, Dayton, Ohio
Reported jobs supported: 120
Lender: Marquette Savings Bank
Approved: April 27
Bond Distributing, Baltimore, Maryland
Reported jobs supported: N/A
Lender: Branch Banking & Trust
Approved: April 7
Budweiser Busch Distributing Co., Mobile, Alabama
Reported jobs supported: N/A
Lender: PNC Bank
Approved: April 14
Budweiser Distributing, Amarillo, Texas
Reported jobs supported: 135
Lender: Happy State Bank
Approved: April 8
Budweiser of Asheville, Fletcher, North Carolina
Reported jobs supported: 133
Lender: First-Citizens Bank & Trust
Approved: April 13
Burkhardt Distributing, Saint Augustine, Florida
Reported jobs supported: 94
Lender: Branch Banking & Trust
Approved: April 14
Caffey Distributing, Greensboro, North Carolina
Reported jobs supported: 177
Lender: Branch Banking & Trust
Approved: April 9
Canyon Distributing Company, Kingman, Arizona
Reported jobs supported: 125
Lender: Arvest Bank
Approved: April 4
Carroll Distributing, Melbourne, Florida
Reported jobs supported: 135
Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank
Approved: April 9
Cavalier Distributing, Cincinnati, Ohio
Reported jobs supported: 195
Lender: U.S. Bank
Approved: April 14
Central Distributors, Lewiston, Maine
Reported jobs supported: 143
Lender: Androscoggin Savings Bank
Approved: April 7
C.J.W. Inc., Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin
Reported jobs supported: 114
Lender: Johnson Bank
Approved: April 10
College City Beverage, Dundas, Minnesota
Reported jobs supported: 100
Lender: Tradition Capital Bank
Approved: April 8
Crown Distributing, Arlington, Washington
Reported jobs supported: 112
Lender: Zions Bank
Approved: May 13
Bertoline & Sons, Peekskill, New York
Reported jobs supported: 103
Lender: Rhinebeck Bank
Approved: April 27
Dahlheimer Beverage, Monticello, Minnesota
Reported jobs supported: 110
Lender: Eagle Community
Approved: April 6
Dale E. & Elaine Shintaffer, Bellingham, Washington
Reported jobs supported: 83
Lender: U.S. Bank
Approved: April 28
Dakota Beverage, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Reported jobs supported: 106
Lender: First Dakota National Bank
Approved: April 4
Dean Distributing, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Reported jobs supported: 116
Lender: BMO Harris Bank
Approved: April 8
Donnewald Distributing, Greenville, Illinois
Reported jobs supported: 121
Lender: First National Bank of Sandoval
Approved: April 9
Dutchess Beer Distributors, Poughkeepsie, New York
Reported jobs supported: 120
Lender: Rhinebeck Bank
Approved: April 9
Eagle Distributing, Fremont, Nebraska
Reported jobs supported: 136
Lender: Pinnacle Bank
Approved: April 3
Eagle Distributing, Shreveport, Louisiana
Reported jobs supported: 129
Lender: Metairie Bank & Trust
Approved: April 7
Eastown Distributors, Highland Park, Michigan
Reported jobs supported: 117
Lender: Bank of America
Approved: April 10
F.E.B. Distributing, Gulfport, Mississippi
Reported jobs supported: 96
Lender: Trustmark National Bank
Approved: April 10
G & M Distributors, Galesburg, Illinois
Reported jobs supported: 116
Lender: Morton Community Bank
Approved: April 8
Golden Eagle Distributing, Hannibal, Missouri
Reported jobs supported: 15
Lender: Commerce Bank
Approved: April 7
Golden Eagle of Arkansas, Little Rock, Arkansas
Reported jobs supported: 120
Lender: First Security Bank
Approved: April 4
Harrison Beverage, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey
Reported jobs supported: N/A
Lender: PNC Bank
Approved: April 12
Healy Wholesale Company, Fayetteville, North Carolina
Reported jobs supported: 1
Lender: First-Citizens Bank & Trust
Approved: April 27
John P. O’Sullivan Distributing, Flint, Michigan
Reported jobs supported: 129
Lender: Comerica Bank
Approved: April 13
JRC Beverage, Brooklyn, New York
Reported jobs supported: 136
Lender: Citibank
Approved: April 27
Kozol Bros. Inc., Joliet, Illinois
Reported jobs supported: 119
Lender: JP Morgan Chase
Approved: April 10
Kristen Distributing, Bryan, Texas
Reported jobs supported: 146
Lender: Texas Capital Bank
Approved: April 9
Lake Beverage, West Henrietta, New York
Reported jobs supported: 135
Lender: JP Morgan Chase
Approved: April 10
Lee Beverage of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Reported jobs supported: 212
Lender: BMO Harris Bank
Approved: April 8
LT Verrastro, Old Forge, Pennsylvania
Reported jobs supported: 129
Lender: Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank
Approved: April 5
Louis Glunz Beer, Lincolnwood, Illinois
Reported jobs supported: 100
Lender: Wintrust Bank
Approved: April 9
Price Distributing, Hampton, Virginia
Reported jobs supported: 119
Lender: The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus
Approved: April 4
Maine Distributors, Bangor, Maine
Reported jobs supported: 102
Lender: Machias Savings Bank
Approved: April 7
Matesich Distributing, Newark, Ohio
Reported jobs supported: N/A
Lender: PNC Bank
Approved: April 12
McCraith Beverages, New York Mills, New York
Reported jobs supported: 115
Lender: NBT Bank
Approved: April 27
Mitchell Beverage Gulf Coast, Gulfport, Mississippi
Reported jobs supported: 100
Lender: Trustmark National Bank
Approved: April 15
Morris Distributing, Petaluma, California
Reported jobs supported: 87
Lender: Bank of Marin
Approved: April 27
National Distributors, South Portland, Maine
Reported jobs supported: 148
Lender: KeyBank
Approved: April 11
Networx Systems, Atlanta, Georgia
Reported jobs supported: 110
Lender: Georgia Primary Bank
Approved: April 28
New West Distributing, Sparks, Nevada
Reported jobs supported: 122
Lender: JP Morgan Chase
Approved: April 10
Northern Eagle Beverage, Carlstadt, New Jersey
Reported jobs supported: 117
Lender: CIBC Bank
Approved: April 9
NWO Beverage, Northwood, Ohio
Reported jobs supported: 100
Lender: Premier Bank
Approved: April 14
Oak Beverages, Blauvelt, New York
Reported jobs supported: N/A
Lender: TD Bank
Approved: April 30
Ohio Eagle Distributing, West Chester, Ohio
Reported jobs supported: 107
Lender: Sabal Palm Bank
Approved: April 29
Oswego Beverage, Oswego, New York
Reported jobs supported: 113
Lender: Pathfinder Bank
Approved: April 27
Rave Associates, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Reported jobs supported: N/A
Lender: Northstar Bank
Approved: April 13
Redding Distributing Company, Redding, California
Reported jobs supported: 0
Lender: Merchants Bank of Commerce
Approved: April 7
Reed Beverage, Amarillo, Texas
Reported jobs supported: 130
Lender: Amarillo National Bank
Approved: April 7
Regal Wine Imports, Moorestown, New Jersey
Reported jobs supported: 84
Lender: Fulton Bank
Approved: April 13
Remarkable Liquids, Altamont, New York
Reported jobs supported: 84
Lender: Chemung Canal Trust
Approved: April 8
R.L. Lipton Distributing, Maple Heights, Ohio
Reported jobs supported: 98
Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank
Approved: April 13
Schilling Distributing, Lafayette, Louisiana
Reported jobs supported: 155
Lender: Iberiabank
Approved: April 6
Schott Distributing, Rochester, Minnesota
Reported jobs supported: 78
Lender: CIBC Bank USA
Approved: April 5
Sequoia Beverage Company, Visalia, California
Reported jobs supported: 165
Lender: Bank of America
Approved: April 28
Skeff Distributing, Decatur, Illinois
Reported jobs supported: 20
Lender: Commerce Bank
Approved: April 6
Spriggs Distributing, Huntington, West Virginia
Reported jobs supported: 88
Lender: The Huntington National Bank
Approved: April 4
Stagnaro Distributing, Cincinnati, Ohio
Reported jobs supported: 119
Lender: Stock Yards Bank & Trust
Approved: April 6
Stein Distributing, Vancouver, Washington
Reported jobs supported: 150
Lender: Bank of America
Approved: April 29
Stein Distributing, Boise, Idaho
Reported jobs supported: 100
Lender: U.S. Bank
Approved: April 28
Stephens Distributing, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Reported jobs supported: 114
Lender: PNC Bank
Approved: April 14
Superior Distributing, Fostoria, Ohio
Reported jobs supported: 66
Lender: Fifth Third Bank
Approved: April 13
Supreme Beverage Company, Tanner, Alabama
Reported jobs supported: 215
Lender: Regions Bank
Approved: April 28
TEC Distributing, Twin Falls, Idaho
Reported jobs supported: 159
Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank
Approved: April 6
The Hand Family Beverage Company, Memphis, Tennessee
Reported jobs supported: 177
Lender: Pinnacle Bank
Approved: April 13
The Wolpin Co., Warren, Michigan
Reported jobs supported: 105
Lender: Comerica Bank
Approved: April 5
Three Pirates, Portland, Oregon
Reported jobs supported: N/A
Lender: Columbia State Bank
Approved: April 27
Treu House of Munch, Northwood, Ohio
Reported jobs supported: 82
Lender: Waterford Bank
Approved: April 6
Universal Projects (Ace Distributing), Wrightsville, Pennsylvania
Reported jobs supported: 142
Lender: Orrstown Bank
Approved: April 6
Wil Fischer Distributing, Springfield, Missouri
Reported jobs supported: N/A
Lender: Springfield First Community Bank
Approved: April 6
Wilsbach Distributors, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Reported jobs supported: 121
Lender: Mid Penn Bank
Approved: April 3
Wismer Distributing, Belvieu, Texas
Reported jobs supported: 109
Lender: Community Bank of Texas
Approved: April 10