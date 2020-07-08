Sierra Nevada, Bell’s, Deschutes and More: Breweries and Wholesalers That Received Between $1 Million and $10 Million in Paycheck Protection Program Funding

Several craft breweries have credited the Paycheck Protection Program with providing them a lifeline during the COVID-19 crisis and averting an extinction event.

On Monday, the Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of the Treasury shared the names of recipients of loans of at least $150,000. That amounted to about 660,000 small businesses, which the Washington Post noted is about 15% of the total number of loans issued.

The release of the names was the first time the federal government has offered a look at who received the loans.

Brewbound has compiled a list of beer companies and wholesalers who have received more than $1 million in funding through the program. This list is by no means comprehensive, and specific loan amounts were not shared, only ranges. Determining the craft breweries that received money was also a challenge, as the “Industry” listed ranged from “breweries” to “full-service restaurants” to “drinking places (alcoholic beverages)” to “beer and ale merchant wholesalers.”

Determining the beer wholesalers that received money proved equally challenging, with most falling under “beer and ale merchant wholesalers,” but others as “wine and distilled alcoholic beverage merchant wholesalers” and “other grocery and related products merchant wholesalers.” So with that caveat, if we missed a recipient of more than $1 million in funding, let us know at news@brewbound.com.

Of note, just eight beer makers received the highest loan amount available, between $5 million and $10 million. Those companies included top 10 breweries (Sierra Nevada and Bell’s), craft beer pub chains (Karl Strauss, McMenamins, Iron Hill, Granite City) and Kings & Convicts, which struck a deal last year to acquire the Ballast Point brand and pubs from Constellation Brands. Six wholesalers received the top loan amount.

Several thousand loan recipients reported zero jobs retained or left the section blank, as the Post reported. And some companies have noted that the database is imperfect.

By Brewbound’s count, 67 breweries and more than 150 wholesalers received PPP loans. See the list, by loan amount range in alphabetical order, below.

Breweries: Loan Amount $5-$10 Million

Associated Microbreweries (Karl Strauss), San Diego, California

Reported jobs supported: 0

Lender: First Choice Bank

Approved: April 4

Bell’s Brewery, Galesburg, Michigan

Reported jobs supported: 500

Lender: PNC Bank

Approved: April 5

Deschutes Brewery, Bend, Oregon

Reported jobs supported: 148

Lender: Mid Oregon FCU

Approved: April 9

Granite City, Hopkins, Minnesota

Reported jobs supported: 500

Lender: Choice Financial Group

Approved: April 4

Iron Hill Brewery, Wilmington, Delaware

Reported jobs supported: 500

Lender: Wilmington Savings Fund Society

Approved: April 8

Kings & Convicts BP (Ballast Point), San Diego, California

Reported jobs supported: 500

Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank

Approved: April 9

McMenamins, Portland, Oregon

Reported jobs supported: 500

Lender: HomeStreet Bank

Approved: April 7

Sierra Nevada, Chico, California

Reported jobs supported: 500

Lender: Golden Valley Bank

Approved: April 8

Breweries: Loan Amount $2-$5 Million

23 Bottles of Beer LLC (Russian River), Windsor, California

Reported jobs supported: 196

Lender: Comerica

Approved: April 13

Allagash Brewing Company, Portland, Maine

Reported jobs supported: 142

Lender: Bath Savings Institution

Approved: April 3

Artisanal Brewers Collective, Sun Valley, California

Reported jobs supported: 206

Lender: City National Bank

Approved: April 8

Brooklyn Brewery Corporation, Brooklyn, New York

Reported jobs supported: 174

Lender: Bank of America

Approved: May 3

Compania Cervecera De Puerto Rico Inc., Mayaguez, Puerto Rico

Reported jobs supported: 271

Lender: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico

Approved: April 12

Fort Point Beer Company, San Francisco, California

Reported jobs supported: 320

Lender: First Republic Bank

Approved: April 16

Great Lakes Brewing Company, Cleveland, Ohio

Reported jobs supported: 186

Lender: PNC Bank

Approved: April 10

Mass. Bay Brewing, Boston, Massachusetts

Reported jobs supported: N/A

Lender: Citizens Banks

Approved: April 14

Modern Times, San Diego, California

Reported jobs supported: 0*

Lender: Live Oak Bank

Approved: April 5

*Modern Times’ spokesperson contacted Brewbound to clarify that the company “worked to avoid furloughs” of its 136 hospitality employee-owners who were impacted by the mandatory retail closures. The company received PPP funding in April, which allowed it to maintain those workers through the end of May. However, Modern Times founder and CEO Jacob McKean issued a statement on the company’s website Tuesday saying the company had been forced to temporarily furlough most of its staff at its Dankness Dojo in Los Angeles. Furloughs would likely extend to San Diego due to the second round of closures caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases.

New Holland Brewing, Holland, Michigan

Reported jobs supported: 0

Lender: Macatawa Bank

Approved: April 5

Night Shift Brewing, Chelsea, Massachusetts

Reported jobs supported: 164

Lender: Eastern Bank

Approved: April 6

Northern United Brewing Co. (Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales & North Peak Brewing), Dexter, Michigan

Reported jobs supported: 310

Lender: TCF National Bank

Approved: April 14

Oregon Brewing Company and Affiliate (Rogue Ales & Spirits), Newport, Oregon

Reported jobs supported: 202

Lender: Umpqua Bank

Approved: April 13

Rhinegeist Holdings, Cincinnati, Ohio

Reported jobs supported: 263

Lender: Fifth Third Bank

Approved: April 15

Surly Brewing Company

Reported jobs supported: 370

Lender U.S. Bank

Approved: April 10

Breweries: Loan Amount $1-$2 Million

21st Amendment Brewery, San Leandro, California

Reported jobs supported: 101

Lender: MUFG Union Bank

Approved: April 12

Alaskan Brewing Company, Juneau, Alaska

Reported jobs supported: N/A

Lender: Wells Fargo Bank

Approved: May 3

Anchor Brewing Company, San Francisco, California

Reported jobs supported: 86

Lender: MUFG Union Bank

Approved: April 29

Artisan Brewers LLC (Drake’s Brewing Company), San Leandro, California

Reported jobs supported: 266

Lender: Fremont Bank

Approved: April 9

August Schell Brewery, New Ulm, Minnesota

Reported jobs supported: 95

Lender: Citizens Bank Minnesota

Approved: April 8

BC Marketing Concepts (Full Sail Brewing), Hood River, Oregon

Reported jobs supported: 0

Lender: UMB Bank

Approved: April 15

Bear Republic Brewing, Cloverdale, California

Reported jobs supported: 103

Lender: Exchange Bank

Approved: April 9

Bosque Brewing Co., Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Reported jobs supported: 0

Lender: Live Oak Brewing

Approved: April 5

Boston Beer Works (Slesar Bros. Brewing), Boston, Massachusetts

Reported jobs supported: 87

Lender: Middlesex Savings Bank

Approved: April 15

BrewDog Brewing Company, Canal Winchester, Ohio

Reported jobs supported: 47

Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank

Approved: April 9

Cervesia Gratis Inc. (Fort George Brewery), Astoria, Oregon

Reported jobs supported: 155

Lender: Beneficial State Bank

Approved: April 27

Coronado Brewing, Coronado, California

Reported jobs supported: 170

Lender: Umpqua Bank

Approved: April 9

Creature Comforts Brewing, Athens, Georgia

Reported jobs supported: 103

Lender: Synovus Bank

Approved: April 13

Crook & Marker LLC, Hamilton, New Jersey

Reported jobs supported: 55

Lender: JP Morgan Chase

Approved: April 10

Diamond Knot Brewing Co., Mukilteo, Washington

Reported jobs supported: 98

Lender: KeyBank

Approved: April 7

Elliott Bay Brewing Co., Burien, Washington

Reported jobs supported: 83

Lender: Bank of America

Approved: May 3

Fat Head’s Brewing, Middleburg Heights, Ohio

Reported jobs supported: 147

Lender: Fifth Third Bank

Approved: May 3

Jack’s Abby Brewing, Framingham, Massachusetts

Reported jobs supported: 80

Lender: MutalOne Bank

Approved: April 3

Left Hand Brewing, Longmont, Colorado

Reported jobs supported: 96

Lender: High Plains Bank

Approved: April 10

Mad Anthony Brewing, Fort Wayne, Indiana

Reported jobs supported: N/A

Lender: Old National Bank

Approved: April 10

Matt Brewing, Utica, New York

Reported jobs supported: 125

Lender: Bank of Utica

Approved: April 6

Maui Brewing, Kailua, Hawaii

Reported jobs supported: 159

Lender: Central Pacific Bank

Approved: April 6

New York Beer Project, Lockport, New York

Reported jobs supported: 225

Lender: KeyBank

Approved: April 13

Ninkasi Holding Company, Eugene, Oregon

Reported jobs supported: 110

Lender: First Interstate Bank

Approved: April 14

North Coast Brewing, Fort Bragg, California

Reported jobs supported: 114

Lender: Savings Bank of Mendocino County

Approved: April 13

Odell Brewing, Fort Collins, Colorado

Reported jobs supported: N/A

Lender: First National Bank of Omaha

Approved: April 9

Other Half Brewing, Brooklyn, New York

Reported jobs supported: 60

Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank

Approved: April 8

Peak Brewing LLC (Steamworks Brewing), Durango, Colorado

Reported jobs supported: 143

Lender: Glacier Bank

Approved: April 6

Phusion Projects, Chicago, Illinois

Reported jobs supported: 111

Lender: CIBC Bank

Approved: April 9

Revolution Brewing, Chicago, Illinois

Reported jobs supported: 28

Lender: First Midwest Bank

Approved: April 14

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Houston, Texas

Reported jobs supported: 224

Lender: Frost Bank

Approved: April 8

San Tan Brewing Company, Chandler, Arizona

Reported jobs supported: 126

Lender: Arizona Bank & Trust

Approved: April 6

Sebago Brewing Company, Gorham, Maine

Reported jobs supported: 221

Lender: TD Bank

Approved: April 9

Short’s Brewing Company, Elk Rapids, Michigan

Reported jobs supported: 175

Lender: Independent Bank

Approved: April 12

The Bruery, Placenta, California

Reported jobs supported: 84

Lender: Emigrant Bank

Approved: April 27

The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Charlotte, North Carolina

Reported jobs supported: 138

Lender: Towne Bank

Approved: April 8

The Saint Louis Brewery (Schlafly Beer), Saint Louis, Missouri

Reported jobs supported: 231

Lender: Bank of Washington

Approved: April 7

Toppling Goliath Brewing, Decorah, Iowa

Reported jobs supported: 78

Lender: Decorah Bank & Trust

Approved: April 5

Trillium Brewing Company, Canton, Massachusetts

Reported jobs supported: 82

Lender: Eastern Bank

Approved: April 14

Trillium at Farnsworth LLC, Boston, Massachusetts

Reported jobs supported: 128

Lender: Eastern Bank

Approved: April 14

Two Roads Brewing Company, Stratford, Connecticut

Reported jobs supported: 125

Lender: JP Morgan Chase

Approved: May 1

Upland Brewing Company, Bloomington, Indiana

Reported jobs supported: 227

Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank

Approved: April 16

WWC Spirits, Norman, Oklahoma

Reported jobs supported: 361

Lender: CrossFirst Bank

Approved: April 7

Yards Brewing Company, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Reported jobs supported: 128

Lender: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company

Approved: April 14

Wholesalers: Loan Amount $5-10 Million

Blue Ridge Beverage Company, Salem, Virginia

Reported jobs supported: 469

Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association

Approved: April 9

DeCrescente Distributing, Mechanicville, New York

Reported jobs supported: 399

Lender: KeyBank National Association

Approved: April 11

Nor-Cal Beverage, West Sacramento, California

Reported jobs supported: 500

Lender: Comerica Bank

Approved: April 28

RM Distributors, Portland, Oregon

Reported jobs supported: 430

Lender: U.S. Bank, National Association

Approved: April 15

Shore Point Distributing, Adelphia, New Jersey

Reported jobs supported: 258

Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank

Approved: April 9

Wright Beverage Distributing, Rochester, New York

Reported jobs supported: 445

Lender: Key Bank National Association

Approved: April 11

Wholesalers: Loan Amount $2-5 Million

7G Distributing, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Reported jobs supported: 205

Lender: Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank

Approved: April 6

Advance Beverage Co., Bakersfield, California

Reported jobs supported: 148

Lender: Valley Republic Bank

Approved: April 14

Ajax Turner Co., La Vergne, Tennessee

Reported jobs supported: 30

Lender: Pinnacle Bank

Approved: April 10

A.L. George, Binghamton, New York

Reported jobs supported: 234

Lender: Manufacturers and Traders Trust

Approved: April 14

Alliance Beverage Distributing, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Reported jobs supported: 433

Lender: Fifth Third Bank

Approved: April 13

Atlantic Importing Company, Holliston, Massachusetts

Reported jobs supported: 0

Lender: Rockland Trust

Approved: April 12

Baker Distributing, Colchester, Vermont

Reported jobs supported: 243

Lender: People’s United Bank

Approved: April 7

Beauchamp Distributing, Compton, California

Reported jobs supported: 149

Lender: U.S. Bank

Approved: April 15

Boise Sales Company, Boise, Idaho

Reported jobs supported: 450

Lender: Idaho First Bank

Approved: April 13

Burke Distributing, Randolph, Massachusetts

Reported jobs supported: 285

Lender: Bank of America

Approved: April 12

Capital Distributing, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Reported jobs supported: 220

Lender: Arvest Bank

Approved: April 6

Capitol Beverage Sales, Rogers, Minnesota

Reported jobs supported: 164

Lender: CIBC Bank

Approved: April 9

Cherokee Distributing, Knoxville, Tennessee

Reported jobs supported: 403

Lender: Regions Bank

Approved: April 12

Choice U.S.A. Beverage, Lowell, North Carolina

Reported jobs supported: 178

Lender: TD Bank

Approved: April 13

City Beverages, Orlando, Florida

Reported jobs supported: 280

Lender: Branch Banking & Trust

Approved: April 8

Classic Distributing and Beverage, City of Industry, California

Reported jobs supported: 367

Lender: MUFG Union Bank

Approved: April 14

Clare Rose Inc., East Yaphank, New York

Reported jobs supported: 198

Lender: JP Morgan Chase

Approved: April 10

Columbus Distributing, Columbus, Ohio

Reported jobs supported: 178

Lender: JP Morgan Chase

Approved: April 10

Cone Distributing, Ocala, Florida

Reported jobs supported: 302

Lender: The Bank of Tampa

Approved: April 7

C. Stein, Inc., Boise, Idaho

Reported jobs supported: 225

Lender: Bank of America

Approved: April 29

D & D Distributors, Maryland Heights, Missouri

Reported jobs supported: 316

Lender: First Bank

Approved: April 9

Dichello Distributors, Orange, Connecticut

Reported jobs supported: 153

Lender: Citizens Bank

Approved: April 30

Doll Distributing, Des Moines, Iowa

Reported jobs supported: 316

Lender: Five Points Bank

Approved: April 6

Don Lee Distributor, Romulus, Michigan

Reported jobs supported: 397

Lender: The Huntington National Bank

Approved: April 13

Eagle Distributing, Knoxville, Tennessee

Reported jobs supported: 205

Lender: Pinnacle Bank

Approved: April 13

Eagle Rock Distributing, Norcross, Georgia

Reported jobs supported: 314

Lender: Vinings Bank

Approved: April 7

Elyxir Distributing, Watsonville, California

Reported jobs supported: 0

Lender: Wells Fargo

Approved: May 3

Fabiano Bros., Bay City, Michigan

Reported jobs supported: 400

Lender: JP Morgan Chase

Approved: April 9

Farrell Distributing, South Burlington, Vermont

Reported jobs supported: 326

Lender: Community National Bank

Approved: April 14

Fisher59, Denton, Texas

Reported jobs supported: 287

Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank

Approved: April 10

Fresno Beverage Company, Fresno, California

Reported jobs supported: 276

Lender: JP Morgan Chase

Approved: April 8

General Distributing, Salt Lake City, Utah

Reported jobs supported: 246

Lender: D.L. Evans Bank

Approved: April 8

Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, Lakewood Ranch, Florida

Reported jobs supported: 179

Lender: Sabal Palm Bank

Approved: April 29

Hartford Distributors, Manchester, Connecticut

Reported jobs supported: 189

Lender: People’s United Bank

Approved: April 5

Hayes Beer Distributing, Alsip, Illinois

Reported jobs supported: 202

Lender: First Midwest Bank

Approved: April 8

High Grade Beverage, North Brunswick, New Jersey

Reported jobs supported: 258

Lender: Bank of America

Approved: May 3

High Life Sales Company, Kansas City, Missouri

Reported jobs supported: 190

Lender: Commerce Bank

Approved: April 4

Imperial Beverage Company, Kalamazoo, Michigan

Reported jobs supported: 351

Lender: Mercantile Bank of Michigan

Approved: April 28

Jack Hilliard Distributing, Temple, Texas

Reported jobs supported: 249

Lender: Extraco Banks

Approved: April 27

Kentucky Eagle, Lexington, Kentucky

Reported jobs supported: 166

Lender: Central Bank & Trust

Approved: April 8

Kohler Distributing, Hawthorne, New Jersey

Reported jobs supported: 264

Lender: PNC Bank

Approved: April 14

Koerner Distributor, Inc., Effingham, Illinois

Reported jobs supported: 231

Lender: Fifth Third Bank

Approved: April 15

KW Associates, Columbia, South Carolina

Reported jobs supported: 308

Lender: Bank of America

Approved: April 11

LDF Sales & Distributing, Wichita, Kansas

Reported jobs supported: 351

Lender: Prosperity Bank

Approved: April 15

Leon Farmer and Company, Athens, Georgia

Reported jobs supported: 200

Lender: Branch Banking & Trust

Approved: April 8

The Lewis Bear Company, Pensacola, Florida

Reported jobs supported: 260

Lender: Regions Bank

Approved: April 15

Lohr Distributing, Saint Louis, Missouri

Reported jobs supported: 168

Lender: United Bank of Union

Approved: April 7

Long Beverage, Raleigh, North Carolina

Reported jobs supported: 355

Lender: BMO Harris Bank

Approved: April 7

Markstein Sales Company, Antioch, California

Reported jobs supported: 172

Lender: JP Morgan Chase

Approved: April 9

Muller, Inc. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Reported jobs supported: 184

Lender: TD Bank

Approved: April 10

Nebraska Distributing, Omaha, Nebraska

Reported jobs supported: 169

Lender: Union Bank and Trust Company

Approved: April 10

Nevada Beverage Co., Las Vegas, Nevada

Reported jobs supported: 250

Lender: City National Bank

Approved: April 4

New Hampshire Distributors, Concord, New Hampshire

Reported jobs supported: 234

Lender: Franklin Savings Bank

Approved: April 9

NKS Distributors, New Castle, Delaware

Reported jobs supported: 135

Lender: Bank of America

Approved: May 3

Northeast Sales Distributing, Winder, Georgia

Reported jobs supported: 258

Lender: United Community Bank

Approved: April 15

O&W, Incorporated, Ypsilanti, Michigan

Reported jobs supported: 202

Lender: Oxford Bank

Approved: April 27

Peerless Beverage, Union, New Jersey

Reported jobs supported: 286

Lender: Columbia Bank

Approved: April 27

Penn Beer Distributors, Hatfield, Pennsylvania

Reported jobs supported: 99

Lender: Manufacturers and Traders Trust

Approved: April 15

Quality Beverage, Taunton, Massachusetts

Reported jobs supported: 249

Lender: Commerce Bank

Approved: April 15

R & K Distributors, Longview, Texas

Reported jobs supported: 183

Lender: Third Coast Bank

Approved: April 6

Ritchie & Page Distributing, Robbinsville, New Jersey

Reported jobs supported: 217

Lender: First Bank

Approved: April 10

River City Distributing, Louisville, Kentucky

Reported jobs supported: 184

Lender: Fifth Third Bank

Approved: April 14

Skyland Distributing, Asheville, North Carolina

Reported jobs supported: 216

Lender: United Community bank

Approved: April 14

SLBS Limited Partnership, Earth City, Missouri

Reported jobs supported: 227

Lender: Commerce Bank

Approved: April 9

Souther Eagle Sales and Services, Metairie, Louisiana

Reported jobs supported: 266

Lender: Iberiabank

Approved: April 8

Southern Beverage, Richland, Mississippi

Reported jobs supported: 279

Lender: Regions Bank

Approved: April 15

Southern Eagle Distributing, Fort Pierce, Florida

Reported jobs supported: 160

Lender: South State Bank

Approved: April 11

Southwest Beverage Co., Lake Charles, Louisiana,

Reported jobs supported: 202

Lender: Iberiabank

Approved: April 12

Standard Distributing, New Castle, Delaware

Reported jobs supported: 118

Lender: Citizens Bank

Approved: April 14

Star Distributors, West Haven, Connecticut

Reported jobs supported: 192

Lender: People’s United Bank

Approved: April 14

Straub Distributing, Anaheim, California

Reported jobs supported: 319

Lender: JP Morgan Chase

Approved: April 9

Triangle Distributing, Santa Fe Springs, California

Reported jobs supported: 0

Lender: Wells Fargo

Approved: May 3

WDI LLC, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Reported jobs supported: 0

Lender: Associated Bank

Approved: April 10

Zink Distributing, Indianapolis, Indiana

Reported jobs supported: 181

Lender: Bank of America

Approved: May 3

Wholesalers: Loan Amount $1-2 Million

AB Beverage Company, Evans, Georgia

Reported jobs supported: N/A

Lender: Wells Fargo

Approved: May 3

Ajax Distributing, Clarksville, Tennessee

Reported jobs supported: 123

Lender: First Horizon

Approved: April 7

B & B Distributors, Rock Hill, South Carolina

Reported jobs supported: 82

Lender: First-Citizens Bank & Trust

Approved: April 14

Banko Beverage, Allentown, Pennsylvania

Reported jobs supported: 75

Lender: Fulton Bank

Approved: April 14

Bill’s Distributing, Menomonie, Wisconsin

Reported jobs supported: 123

Lender: BMO Harris Bank

Approved: April 8

Bernie Little Distributors, Lakeland, Florida

Reported jobs supported: 149

Lender: TD Bank

Approved: April 9

Beverage Distributors, Cleveland, Ohio

Reported jobs supported: 145

Lender: KeyBank

Approved: April 11

Birmingham Beverage Company, Birmingham, Alabama

Reported jobs supported: 142

Lender: Bryant Bank

Approved: April 11

Boening Bros. Lindenhurst, New York

Reported jobs supported: 119

Lender: JP Morgan Chase

Approved: May 1

Bonbright Distributors, Dayton, Ohio

Reported jobs supported: 120

Lender: Marquette Savings Bank

Approved: April 27

Bond Distributing, Baltimore, Maryland

Reported jobs supported: N/A

Lender: Branch Banking & Trust

Approved: April 7

Budweiser Busch Distributing Co., Mobile, Alabama

Reported jobs supported: N/A

Lender: PNC Bank

Approved: April 14

Budweiser Distributing, Amarillo, Texas

Reported jobs supported: 135

Lender: Happy State Bank

Approved: April 8

Budweiser of Asheville, Fletcher, North Carolina

Reported jobs supported: 133

Lender: First-Citizens Bank & Trust

Approved: April 13

Burkhardt Distributing, Saint Augustine, Florida

Reported jobs supported: 94

Lender: Branch Banking & Trust

Approved: April 14

Caffey Distributing, Greensboro, North Carolina

Reported jobs supported: 177

Lender: Branch Banking & Trust

Approved: April 9

Canyon Distributing Company, Kingman, Arizona

Reported jobs supported: 125

Lender: Arvest Bank

Approved: April 4

Carroll Distributing, Melbourne, Florida

Reported jobs supported: 135

Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank

Approved: April 9

Cavalier Distributing, Cincinnati, Ohio

Reported jobs supported: 195

Lender: U.S. Bank

Approved: April 14

Central Distributors, Lewiston, Maine

Reported jobs supported: 143

Lender: Androscoggin Savings Bank

Approved: April 7

C.J.W. Inc., Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin

Reported jobs supported: 114

Lender: Johnson Bank

Approved: April 10

College City Beverage, Dundas, Minnesota

Reported jobs supported: 100

Lender: Tradition Capital Bank

Approved: April 8

Crown Distributing, Arlington, Washington

Reported jobs supported: 112

Lender: Zions Bank

Approved: May 13

Bertoline & Sons, Peekskill, New York

Reported jobs supported: 103

Lender: Rhinebeck Bank

Approved: April 27

Dahlheimer Beverage, Monticello, Minnesota

Reported jobs supported: 110

Lender: Eagle Community

Approved: April 6

Dale E. & Elaine Shintaffer, Bellingham, Washington

Reported jobs supported: 83

Lender: U.S. Bank

Approved: April 28

Dakota Beverage, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Reported jobs supported: 106

Lender: First Dakota National Bank

Approved: April 4

Dean Distributing, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Reported jobs supported: 116

Lender: BMO Harris Bank

Approved: April 8

Donnewald Distributing, Greenville, Illinois

Reported jobs supported: 121

Lender: First National Bank of Sandoval

Approved: April 9

Dutchess Beer Distributors, Poughkeepsie, New York

Reported jobs supported: 120

Lender: Rhinebeck Bank

Approved: April 9

Eagle Distributing, Fremont, Nebraska

Reported jobs supported: 136

Lender: Pinnacle Bank

Approved: April 3

Eagle Distributing, Shreveport, Louisiana

Reported jobs supported: 129

Lender: Metairie Bank & Trust

Approved: April 7

Eastown Distributors, Highland Park, Michigan

Reported jobs supported: 117

Lender: Bank of America

Approved: April 10

F.E.B. Distributing, Gulfport, Mississippi

Reported jobs supported: 96

Lender: Trustmark National Bank

Approved: April 10

G & M Distributors, Galesburg, Illinois

Reported jobs supported: 116

Lender: Morton Community Bank

Approved: April 8

Golden Eagle Distributing, Hannibal, Missouri

Reported jobs supported: 15

Lender: Commerce Bank

Approved: April 7

Golden Eagle of Arkansas, Little Rock, Arkansas

Reported jobs supported: 120

Lender: First Security Bank

Approved: April 4

Harrison Beverage, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

Reported jobs supported: N/A

Lender: PNC Bank

Approved: April 12

Healy Wholesale Company, Fayetteville, North Carolina

Reported jobs supported: 1

Lender: First-Citizens Bank & Trust

Approved: April 27

John P. O’Sullivan Distributing, Flint, Michigan

Reported jobs supported: 129

Lender: Comerica Bank

Approved: April 13

JRC Beverage, Brooklyn, New York

Reported jobs supported: 136

Lender: Citibank

Approved: April 27

Kozol Bros. Inc., Joliet, Illinois

Reported jobs supported: 119

Lender: JP Morgan Chase

Approved: April 10

Kristen Distributing, Bryan, Texas

Reported jobs supported: 146

Lender: Texas Capital Bank

Approved: April 9

Lake Beverage, West Henrietta, New York

Reported jobs supported: 135

Lender: JP Morgan Chase

Approved: April 10

Lee Beverage of Wisconsin, Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Reported jobs supported: 212

Lender: BMO Harris Bank

Approved: April 8

LT Verrastro, Old Forge, Pennsylvania

Reported jobs supported: 129

Lender: Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank

Approved: April 5

Louis Glunz Beer, Lincolnwood, Illinois

Reported jobs supported: 100

Lender: Wintrust Bank

Approved: April 9

Price Distributing, Hampton, Virginia

Reported jobs supported: 119

Lender: The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus

Approved: April 4

Maine Distributors, Bangor, Maine

Reported jobs supported: 102

Lender: Machias Savings Bank

Approved: April 7

Matesich Distributing, Newark, Ohio

Reported jobs supported: N/A

Lender: PNC Bank

Approved: April 12

McCraith Beverages, New York Mills, New York

Reported jobs supported: 115

Lender: NBT Bank

Approved: April 27

Mitchell Beverage Gulf Coast, Gulfport, Mississippi

Reported jobs supported: 100

Lender: Trustmark National Bank

Approved: April 15

Morris Distributing, Petaluma, California

Reported jobs supported: 87

Lender: Bank of Marin

Approved: April 27

National Distributors, South Portland, Maine

Reported jobs supported: 148

Lender: KeyBank

Approved: April 11

Networx Systems, Atlanta, Georgia

Reported jobs supported: 110

Lender: Georgia Primary Bank

Approved: April 28

New West Distributing, Sparks, Nevada

Reported jobs supported: 122

Lender: JP Morgan Chase

Approved: April 10

Northern Eagle Beverage, Carlstadt, New Jersey

Reported jobs supported: 117

Lender: CIBC Bank

Approved: April 9

NWO Beverage, Northwood, Ohio

Reported jobs supported: 100

Lender: Premier Bank

Approved: April 14

Oak Beverages, Blauvelt, New York

Reported jobs supported: N/A

Lender: TD Bank

Approved: April 30

Ohio Eagle Distributing, West Chester, Ohio

Reported jobs supported: 107

Lender: Sabal Palm Bank

Approved: April 29

Oswego Beverage, Oswego, New York

Reported jobs supported: 113

Lender: Pathfinder Bank

Approved: April 27

Rave Associates, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Reported jobs supported: N/A

Lender: Northstar Bank

Approved: April 13

Redding Distributing Company, Redding, California

Reported jobs supported: 0

Lender: Merchants Bank of Commerce

Approved: April 7

Reed Beverage, Amarillo, Texas

Reported jobs supported: 130

Lender: Amarillo National Bank

Approved: April 7

Regal Wine Imports, Moorestown, New Jersey

Reported jobs supported: 84

Lender: Fulton Bank

Approved: April 13

Remarkable Liquids, Altamont, New York

Reported jobs supported: 84

Lender: Chemung Canal Trust

Approved: April 8

R.L. Lipton Distributing, Maple Heights, Ohio

Reported jobs supported: 98

Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank

Approved: April 13

Schilling Distributing, Lafayette, Louisiana

Reported jobs supported: 155

Lender: Iberiabank

Approved: April 6

Schott Distributing, Rochester, Minnesota

Reported jobs supported: 78

Lender: CIBC Bank USA

Approved: April 5

Sequoia Beverage Company, Visalia, California

Reported jobs supported: 165

Lender: Bank of America

Approved: April 28

Skeff Distributing, Decatur, Illinois

Reported jobs supported: 20

Lender: Commerce Bank

Approved: April 6

Spriggs Distributing, Huntington, West Virginia

Reported jobs supported: 88

Lender: The Huntington National Bank

Approved: April 4

Stagnaro Distributing, Cincinnati, Ohio

Reported jobs supported: 119

Lender: Stock Yards Bank & Trust

Approved: April 6

Stein Distributing, Vancouver, Washington

Reported jobs supported: 150

Lender: Bank of America

Approved: April 29

Stein Distributing, Boise, Idaho

Reported jobs supported: 100

Lender: U.S. Bank

Approved: April 28

Stephens Distributing, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Reported jobs supported: 114

Lender: PNC Bank

Approved: April 14

Superior Distributing, Fostoria, Ohio

Reported jobs supported: 66

Lender: Fifth Third Bank

Approved: April 13

Supreme Beverage Company, Tanner, Alabama

Reported jobs supported: 215

Lender: Regions Bank

Approved: April 28

TEC Distributing, Twin Falls, Idaho

Reported jobs supported: 159

Lender: JP Morgan Chase Bank

Approved: April 6

The Hand Family Beverage Company, Memphis, Tennessee

Reported jobs supported: 177

Lender: Pinnacle Bank

Approved: April 13

The Wolpin Co., Warren, Michigan

Reported jobs supported: 105

Lender: Comerica Bank

Approved: April 5

Three Pirates, Portland, Oregon

Reported jobs supported: N/A

Lender: Columbia State Bank

Approved: April 27

Treu House of Munch, Northwood, Ohio

Reported jobs supported: 82

Lender: Waterford Bank

Approved: April 6

Universal Projects (Ace Distributing), Wrightsville, Pennsylvania

Reported jobs supported: 142

Lender: Orrstown Bank

Approved: April 6

Wil Fischer Distributing, Springfield, Missouri

Reported jobs supported: N/A

Lender: Springfield First Community Bank

Approved: April 6

Wilsbach Distributors, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Reported jobs supported: 121

Lender: Mid Penn Bank

Approved: April 3

Wismer Distributing, Belvieu, Texas

Reported jobs supported: 109

Lender: Community Bank of Texas

Approved: April 10