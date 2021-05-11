ShotGun Spiked Seltzer Releases Fiesta Variety 12-Pack

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

AUSTIN, Texas – ShotGun Spiked Seltzer, the makers of Texas’ first craft spiked seltzer, announced the release of its new Fiesta Variety 12-pack featuring four Mexican cocktail inspired flavors: Mangonada, Muy Pickle, Sangria de Jamaica and Sandia Mojito, just in time for summer.

The flavors are just as unique as the names and should wow the taste buds, with the ultimate combination of sweet, sour, and spicy deliciousness. Perfect for the outdoor activities Texans love this time of year – tubing the river, hiking, trips to the beach/lake or just hanging with friends or family. There’s a fiesta in every 12-pack.

The party starts with the packaging. The bright, bold seltzer flavors are matched with festive packaging and can designs meant to bring a Texas Fiesta to life. Designed by Canales and Co., the cans each tell a story of fun, culture and spirit.

Shotgun Seltzer continues to drive innovation in the spiked seltzer category. The company was the FIRST brewery to release Ranch Water, Texas Tea, and now a “Texican” inspired 12-pack.  ShotGun is focused on providing innovative adult beverages with high-quality ingredients. Consumers can experience craft quality from the very first refreshing sip.

“Our Fiesta is su Fiesta,” that’s what Lori and Brad Foster had in mind when creating the unique Texican flavors introduced in this one-of-a-kind variety pack. “The flavors are a tribute to our Texas community and heritage – everything we’re made up of,” stated co-founder Lori Foster. “Our blended culture created from the mix of people and tastes from Texas and Mexico is such an important part of who we are as a state. We are excited for the Fiesta pack to highlight a piece of that.”

The Fiesta 12-pack will be rolling out to major retailers just in time for Memorial Day. SALUD!

About ShotGun Spiked Seltzer

Founded in Austin in 2019 by beverage veterans Brad and Lori Foster, ShotGun is the first independently owned and operated, craft Texas seltzer brand using only quality ingredients. Its assortment of flavors is inspired by genuine craft cocktails with a Texas twist. 

For More Information:
https://shotgunseltzer.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021

Livestream ● May 13, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2021
Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021

Register Now
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brewbound Frontlines: Feat. Half Time Beverage's Jason Daniels
05/27 - Brewbound Frontlines: Feat. Half Time Beverage's Jason Daniels
Brewbound Podcast
06/03 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
06/10 - Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Podcast
06/17 - Brewbound Podcast
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.