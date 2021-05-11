ShotGun Spiked Seltzer Releases Fiesta Variety 12-Pack

AUSTIN, Texas – ShotGun Spiked Seltzer, the makers of Texas’ first craft spiked seltzer, announced the release of its new Fiesta Variety 12-pack featuring four Mexican cocktail inspired flavors: Mangonada, Muy Pickle, Sangria de Jamaica and Sandia Mojito, just in time for summer.

The flavors are just as unique as the names and should wow the taste buds, with the ultimate combination of sweet, sour, and spicy deliciousness. Perfect for the outdoor activities Texans love this time of year – tubing the river, hiking, trips to the beach/lake or just hanging with friends or family. There’s a fiesta in every 12-pack.

The party starts with the packaging. The bright, bold seltzer flavors are matched with festive packaging and can designs meant to bring a Texas Fiesta to life. Designed by Canales and Co., the cans each tell a story of fun, culture and spirit.

Shotgun Seltzer continues to drive innovation in the spiked seltzer category. The company was the FIRST brewery to release Ranch Water, Texas Tea, and now a “Texican” inspired 12-pack. ShotGun is focused on providing innovative adult beverages with high-quality ingredients. Consumers can experience craft quality from the very first refreshing sip.

“Our Fiesta is su Fiesta,” that’s what Lori and Brad Foster had in mind when creating the unique Texican flavors introduced in this one-of-a-kind variety pack. “The flavors are a tribute to our Texas community and heritage – everything we’re made up of,” stated co-founder Lori Foster. “Our blended culture created from the mix of people and tastes from Texas and Mexico is such an important part of who we are as a state. We are excited for the Fiesta pack to highlight a piece of that.”

The Fiesta 12-pack will be rolling out to major retailers just in time for Memorial Day. SALUD!

Founded in Austin in 2019 by beverage veterans Brad and Lori Foster, ShotGun is the first independently owned and operated, craft Texas seltzer brand using only quality ingredients. Its assortment of flavors is inspired by genuine craft cocktails with a Texas twist.

