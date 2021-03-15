Short’s Brewing Co. Launches 17th Anniversary Party Pack Pre-Orders

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. – After Short’s Brewing Co decided to cancel their 2021 annual April Anniversary Party celebration, the Short’s team decided to do something extra special to celebrate with beer fans across the state of Michigan.

Launching March 15th, the brewery will open pre-orders for an exclusive Anni Party Gift Pack that consists of two 22oz bombers, the brewery’s new food line with Soft Parade Jam and Local’s Light Spicy Mustard, a signed Anni Party poster by Joe Short and additional brewery goodies.

From March 15th-March 26th, fans across the state of Michigan can go to their local beer store and ask to pre-order this Anni Party Pack. The store will take their contact information, order the packs from our Michigan distributor, Imperial Beverage, and then the packs will be shipped to the store for pick up the week of April 20th. Just in time to celebrate the brewery’s 17th Anniversary date!

“This pack contains passion, ingenuity, love, and spirit from the souls of people who care at Short’s Brewing Company. Sour Parade, a soured version of our flagship beer, Soft Parade, and a brand new 17 Anni Ale, a triple hazy IPA with curuba fruit, are brewed especially for this release and will be hand bottled at our Pub in Bellaire for this pack,” said Joe Short, founder and creative mastermind behind Short’s Brewing Co.

The brewery wanted to involve their distributor, Imperial Beverage, and beer stores across the state to take part in this celebration. “Encouraging consumers to go to their local stores and pre-order this pack is a pretty new concept, but it ensures that each pack created has an excited owner ready to consume it!” stated Pauline Knighton-Prueter Sales Director at Short’s. “If it all goes well, we’d love to use this model for smaller batches of some of our more obscure fan favorites.”

To read more about the Anni Party Pack and how to order, https://www.shortsbrewing.com/presale

“When you pick up this pack at the end of April, throw on some Ween, some Vulfpeck, or some Billy Strings and crack open this super special pack. We can’t thank you enough for all of your support through the years, and know that we truly, madly, deeply miss you all taking over the streets of Bellaire, but until April 30th 2022, hops and hugs to all of you.” Joe Short, Founder and Creative Mastermind stated.

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.

