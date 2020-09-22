Short’s Brewing Co Announces Q4 Specialty Releases

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. – As the craziest year on record draws to a close, we’re so excited to share our fourth quarter specialty line up. It’s a mix of old familiar favorites and new tasty creations—perfectly suited for the season and best enjoyed safely in the company of other Good Humans. And just like all of the releases in our Specialty program, these are limited runs and are only in stock for a short time—so if you want ‘em, ask your fave place to drink bevs to get some, and if you see ‘em, stock up.

October Releases:

Pure Michigan Autumn IPA – IPA made with 100% Michigan ingredients

6 pack bottles – 5.6% ABV

Pure Michigan Autumn IPA is an India Pale Ale made with all Michigan ingredients. We’ve partnered with three Michigan maltsters (Empire Malting Co., Great Lakes Malting Company, and Valley View Farms), two Michigan hop farms (MI Local Hops and Michigan Hop Alliance), and Craft Cultures from the UP to craft this purely Michigan beer. Straw-colored and slightly hazy, this beer leads with slightly sweet, fruity, and malty flavors that are immediately followed with a pleasant hoppiness that finishes dry. Distribution area: MI

Big Bird Blood—milkshake IPA with lactose, vanilla, banana, and coconut

6 pack bottles – 7.1% ABV

Big Bird Blood is a Milkshake IPA brewed with lactose, banana, coconut flavor, and vanilla. This golden brew has tropical aromas of coconut, banana, and citrus. Medium-bodied with a smooth mouthfeel, the coconut and banana flavors are complemented by the tropical flavors from the Motueka and Sabro hops. Big Bird Blood finishes slightly dry, feathers not included. Distribution area: MI

Good Humans – dry-hopped double brown ale

6 pack bottles – 8.3% ABV

Good Humans was originally created to showcase one of Briess Malting Company’s new malt varieties and is a Double Brown Ale made with Carabrown Malt and dry-hopped with Simcoe and Golding hops. The brew has sweet malty esters that are met by huge toasted caramel and toffee flavors. The finish is dry with a bouquet of hops. Send positive vibes into the universe while you drink this one, and remember, we’re all in this together. Distribution area: MI

November Releases

Tiramisu Blonde – experimental blonde ale

6 pack bottles – 5.0% ABV

Tiramisu Blonde is an Experimental Blonde Ale brewed with lactose, cocoa nibs, and coffee. The ale is a hazy, light brown, and pours with a small white head. Scents of fresh coffee and chocolate meet initial flavors of roasted coffee and velvety chocolate. The lactose in this brew gives this beer with a creamy mouth feel. The finish is smooth and slightly sweet. Skip dessert for this beaut, and give your Italian granny a run for her money. Distribution area: MI

Soft Parade Seltzer – hard seltzer with raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries

6 pack bottles – 5.0% ABV

We used the classic combination of fruit from our beloved Soft Parade beer and turned it into a crisp, and easy drinking hard seltzer. The combination of raspberries, blueberries, strawberries and blackberries create a beautiful pink color and a pop of berry juiciness to this refreshing seltzer. Distribution area: MI

Spruce Pils – Imperial Pilsner

6 pack bottles – 10% ABV

Spruce Pilsner is an Imperial Pilsner, fermented with local, hand-picked blue spruce tips. The spruce presence, rooted in historical brewing practices, is enormous and gives the beer a refreshing gin quality. This beer is impressively light-bodied, considering the immense spruce flavors and the prodigious additions of hops. Thanks to this beer, you’ll be transported to your favorite coniferous forest and ready to trim trees faster than you can say Thanksgiving. Distribution area: MI

Sabrotage! – India Pale Ale with Sabro hops

6 pack bottles – ABV TBD

We harnessed all the complex flavor of the one-and-only Sabro for an IPA that’s bright, tropical, and citrusy, while being delightfully bitter with hints of herbaceousness. Distribution area: MI

December Releases

Super Delicious Stout – Session stout WITH NITRO!

6 pack cans – 4.4% ABV

Super Delicious Stout has aromas of roast, chocolate and light coffee released from a foamy nitro head. Full-flavored and dry with a delectably creamy mouthfeel, surprisingly light body and low ABV—Super Delicious Stout is a go-to that’s ready to go—drink it straight from the can or invert it over a glass and pour fast for a true nitro experience. Distribution area: MI

Batch 12,000 – Imperial stout aged on oak chips with pomegranate

4 pack, 16oz cans – ABV TBD

Every year we celebrate another trip around the sun and mark the thousands of batches we brew with a big beer that pushes the boundaries of our beverage innovation. This year’s stunt—Batch 12,000. A big, bold, imperial stout with sharp, tart fruit flavors with hints of vanilla and an oaky, dry finish. Bold enough for any occasion. Distribution area: MI

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan. Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.

