Short’s Brewing Co. and Superfluid Supply Co. Release Canned Wine

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. – No strangers to innovation, Superfluid Supply Co (sister company to Short’s Brewing Co) is bringing a new brand to market, in what is also a new category for the Northern Michigan producer. Canned wine.

“We made Canpagne a few years back as sort of a joke. At the time, it was a blend of cider and wine and we served it in a paper bag. People loved it and loved the name, so we decided to get serious and have worked with a California Vintner to develop a custom blend of grapes for a high-quality product.” Scott Newman-Bale, CEO of Superfluid and Short’s Brewing Co stated. “There are so many benefits to canned wine; less risk of oxidation, shelf stability, easy to recycle, and not to mention it’s the perfect size; the 375ml can is exactly two glasses of wine.”

Canpagne is a rosé made from 100% California grapes and is a beautiful pale salmon color with a hint of tropical fruit and red berry on the nose. Beautiful bubbles and refreshing acidity make for a lively mouth feel and an excellent choice for food pairings and sparkling wine-based cocktails like Mimosas and Bellinis. And with its accessible price point, every day can be a celebration. Retailers will rejoice too—Canpagne provides excellent margins for both on- and off-premise retailers.

As Ovid Battat, California-based project partner and collaborator, states, “We could not be more excited to launch Canpagne with our friends at Short’s Brewing. Since 2002, our experience as wine makers, brokers, and sellers, have led us to this fantastic project. We have been working on this for quite a while and are so pleased with the result…a delightfully refreshing, crisp rosé wine with a perfectly balanced level of carbonation and acidity that can be enjoyed right out of the can or your favorite wine glass. We think this wine offers tremendous quality and value and will pair beautifully with anything you throw at it!”

Additionally, Canpagne employs a proprietary eco-friendly sterilization method that uses no chemicals whatsoever—it’s patent-pending and the first of its kind in the wine industry.

Canpagne will be available at Short’s Pub in Bellaire and at their tasting room in Elk Rapids, rounding out their beer, cider, and hard seltzer offerings. Cans will also be available in retail outlets across Michigan and is being distributed by Imperial Beverage. The brand has a white wine in the works; an off-dry version with the same semi-effervescent qualities, and plans to release that in 2021.

About Short’s Brewing Company

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.

