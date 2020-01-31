Shiner Maker The Spoetzl Brewery Signs on as BeerBoard Brewing Partner

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — BeerBoard, the leader in real-time data, insights and consumer engagement for the on-premise, has announced that Shiner and The Spoetzl Brewery has signed on as the company’s latest brewing partner. The move adds one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country to BeerBoard’s vast and growing brewery client list.

“Shiner is proud to be an independent craft brewer, but we also recognize that finding great partners is critical to sustained success. We are excited to be teaming up with BeerBoard to take advantage of their extensive capabilities and unique solutions to help our on-premise account partners grow their business,” said Tom Doyle, National Sales Director of Shiner and The Spoetzl Brewery. “Consumer preferences are constantly evolving, and the success of our partners is dependent on our ability to stay at the forefront of these trends. Having real-time data at our fingertips will enable our team to develop unique strategies for each channel to better meet consumer needs and set a clear vision for category growth.”

Headquartered in Shiner, TX, the brewer’s principal brands include the iconic Shiner Bock, and Ruby Redbird, Wicked Juicy IPA, Shiner Light Blonde and Shiner Bohemian Black Lager. Driven by BeerBoard’s SmartBar platform, Shiner will now have access to proprietary, real-time data and analytics for on-premise retailers. SmartBar provides brewers real-time visibility on product movement from every brand on tap. Its reporting tools arm brewers with actionable insights, on-demand tap/share distribution, brewery snapshots and market trends and rank. It is utilized by brewery staff ranging from senior management to the field sales team.

“BeerBoard is proud to welcome Shiner and The Spoetzl Brewery as our newest partner,” said John Boyle, BeerBoard’s Director of Data Insights. “As one of America’s largest craft brewers, Shiner has long been entrenched in the consumer consciousness and beer landscape at large. We are proud to partner with the Shiner team and share in their vision to remain at the industry forefront through deployment of data and analytics. The BeerBoard Team looks forward to a strong partnership and assisting in Shiner’s long-term growth.”

Tracking over $1 billion in on-premise draft beer sales annually, BeerBoard’s real-time brand insights are generated from every BeerBoard-metered draft line across national casual dining concepts and major regional and independent bars. Its retail client list includes industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, Applebee’s, Mellow Mushroom and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse.

In addition to Shiner, BeerBoard partners with major brewers including Lagunitas, Heineken, Diageo, Yuengling, New Belgium, Stone, Pabst, Founders, Labatt USA, Genesee, Pyramid and Magic Hat.

BeerBoard is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and has offices in New York City, Denver, Minneapolis and Atlanta.

About BeerBoard

BeerBoard is a leading technology company enabling the food & beverage industry to make data-driven decisions about its bar business. It manages over $1 billion in retail draft beer sales and 45,000 products through its industry-leading solution. The company’s patented digital platform captures, analyzes, and reports real-time data related to bar performance, brand insights and inventory. Built for retailers, brewers and distributors, the versatile online system is easily operated from a single dashboard, and it has streamlined operations and increased top and bottom line revenue all over the United States. Find out more about how BeerBoard is changing the bar industry through data-based business decisions at https://beerboard.com/

About Shiner and The Spoetzl Brewery

The Spoetzl Brewery was founded in Shiner, Texas (population 2,069), in 1909, brewing beer with old-world traditions and recipes for the many German and Czech settlers in Central Texas. Since then, the brewery has grown to be one of the largest independent craft brewers in the country, with our beer available in all 50 states and Mexico. But every drop of our award-winning beer is still brewed right here in Shiner, TX, where it all started over 100 years ago. For more, visit www.shiner.com.