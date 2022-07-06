Shiner Beers and Garrison Brothers Distillery Release New Barrel-Aged Doppelbock

SHINER, Texas – The independent, family-owned makers of the iconic Shiner Bock announce a new 24 oz. Barrel-Aged Doppelbock made in collaboration with Garrison Brothers Distillery, a renowned Texas-based distillery known for Texas Straight Bourbon. The Barrel-Aged Doppelbock is the first of five in the Brewer’s Pride 2022 series, a line of exclusive brews crafted by our Shiner Brewmasters to honor Shiner’s most devoted fans.

Barrel-Aged Doppelbock is carefully crafted with Two-Row Premium, Copper and Chocolate Malts, as well as Golding Hops, then aged in the ex-Port casks that were then used to create Garrison Brothers’ Guadalupe Bourbon. The combination of unique flavor and slow aging in the one-of-a-kind casks results in bold and innovative flavors that will appeal to connoisseurs.

As the first release in the launch of the updated and highly sought-after Brewers Pride line, the Barrel-Aged Doppelbock (12% ABV) is expected to sell out in a matter of days. It will be sold starting July 6 in 24 oz individual bottles at a suggested retail price of $19.99. Available for purchase at major Shiner retailers in Texas including HEB, Kroger and Total Wine. Get it while you can before it sells out for good!

“We’re thrilled to join forces with such a renowned Texas distillery for this special, limited-time brew. We hope to continue to raise the bar for our loyal Shiner fans with the one-of-a-kind offerings in our Brewer’s Pride line. Stay tuned for more exciting releases this year,” says Jimmy Mauric, Shiner Master Brewer.

“We are honored that Jimmy and his team at Shiner chose to partner with Garrison Brothers Guadalupe barrels for the first release of the Brewer’s Pride 2022 series. Doppelbock, known for its rich, sweet and malty notes with hints of chocolate and dark fruits, is perfect for our wet ex-port cask,” says Donnis Todd Garrison, Brothers Distillery Master Distiller.

The Barrel-Aged Doppelbock kicks off a series of ultra-premium, unique beers in Shiner’s exclusive Brewers Pride line for 2022. For this high-end line of brews, the Shiner Brewmasters have challenged themselves to source unique ingredients and develop innovative brewing techniques to craft creative beers for our fans to sip and savor. More exciting news to come!

