Sheetz & Goose Island Release New Strawberry & Banana Milkshake Beer

Altoona, PA – Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, built even more excitement for the upcoming unofficial start of summer by announcing the release of its largest scale limited-edition craft beer.

Available at 489 Sheetz stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia, Project I Scream, Brew Scream will go on sale at 4 p.m. EST on Friday, May 28, 2021. Each store will carry approximately 30 4-packs and will be available while supplies last. It will not be restocked once sold out.

Brewed with Sheetz Bros. strawberry and banana puree, this new milkshake IPA is a light and fruity beer with a kiss of hop to balance the strawberry sweetness. Pairing best with sunscreen, flip flops and a pair of shades, four packs of sixteen ounce cans of Project I Scream, Brew Scream will retail for only $7.99.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Goose Island Beer Company, one of the most successful breweries in the entire country, to create this delicious milkshake beer for our customers,” said Ryan Sheetz, Vice President of Marketing and Brand at Sheetz. “These last 14 months have been tough for all of us and as things start to improve in our communities, we’re hopeful this beer can lift the spirits of our customers as we embark on an exciting summer season.”

“Here at Goose Island we love brewing exciting beers for our drinkers and innovating with new flavors. Sheetz has released some fun, unique beers over the past year and we’re excited to brew this milkshake IPA with them,” said Todd Ahsmann, President, Goose Island Beer Co. “This IPA is brewed with Sheetz Bros. strawberry and banana puree and leaves the drinker with classic summertime flavors.”

Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100 percent proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 20,000 employees. The company operates more than 600 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement.

About Goose Island

For over 30 years we’ve been brewing beer in Chicago. From opening up a brewery in the middle of a city to pioneering the barrel-aged beer category, we’re committed to making great beer and celebrating our hometown in a big way – it’s the only way we know how. In our hometown, we continue to brew quality beer and invest in our people and our brewery allowing us to continually innovate while giving back to our community. We want to challenge ourselves and to challenge the way people think about beer.

For More Information:

https://www.gooseisland.com