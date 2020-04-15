Seedstock Brewery Releases One Year Barrel-Aged Doppelbock

DENVER — Seedstock Brewery has released its barrel-aged dopplebock for its first bottle release of 2020.

The old-world Denver brewery has released its barrel-aged doppelbock in honor of its fourth anniversary. Seedstock Brewery brewed this beer with friends at Laws Whiskey and Propagate Labs. This beer has been aging quietly in a Laws bourbon barrel for a year. It’s ruby colored with aromatic notes of vanilla, oak and caramel. It is deliciously smooth, with dark fruits (dates, plum and fig) and a subtle finish of warm bourbon notes. The six-month barrel-aged version of this beer was named the third best barrel-aged beer of 2019 by Beer Connoisseur Magazine.

The 22-ounce bomber is available for $28. Those wanting to buy a bottle can stop by the taproom or call ahead for curbside service.

About Seedstock Brewery

Seedstock Brewery crafts straightforward beer for folks who like to drink it. Led by one guiding principle– to brew the best tasting beer we can– we draw on our old-world, family brewing roots dating back to the 19th century to create great craft beers . Eschewing trend and pageantry in favor of a heartland work ethic and ingenuity, our barrels pour uniquely American beers that just taste good. For more information, stop by our brewery on West Colfax in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit seedstockbrewery.com.

