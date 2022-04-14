Second Chance Beer Company Debuts New Lager

SAN DIEGO, California – Second Chance Beer Company has been busy brewing their latest creation – Buddy – a crushable American lager with a crisp, refreshing finish. Second Chance prides itself on being more than just an award-winning brewery. It’s a company that is proud to be a part of a strong community of craft beer lovers who advocate for good. The brewery embraces diversity, values innovation and gives back without compromise. While there are many breweries that take charitable action and subscribe to a “people first” mentality, Second Chance is San Diego’s only “pups-first, drink-second” brewery.

In the spirit of giving back without compromise, Second Chance will donate a portion of all proceeds from Buddy Lager to local dog rescues such as The Animal Pad and Second Chance Rescue. Both rescues are non-profit organizations dedicated to saving homeless dogs and giving them a second chance at life.

”Giving pups a second chance is at the core of what we do at Second Chance Beer Company. We’ve done dog adoptions and fundraisers since we opened in 2015, and over the last couple years, we started fostering rescue pups, a few of which have been adopted by our team and regular guests. It’s rewarding to see them thriving in their furever homes. Buddy Lager is a way for fans to support our efforts – and enjoy a delicious beer at the same time,” explains CEO and Co-Owner, Virginia Morrison.

As stated on the Buddy Lager cans, “It doesn’t matter where you’re going, it’s who you have beside you on the journey.” Available in four-packs of 16-oz cans, you can get your hands on Buddy Lager at select retailers including Second Chance Beer Company tasting rooms (North Park & Carmel Mtn Ranch), Total Wines (Mission Valley & Carmel Mtn Ranch (opening soon)), Barrel Republic (Escondido), Arrowood Golf Course (Oceanside), Hideout Bar & Grill (Pacific Beach), Iron Pig Alehouse (Pacific Beach), Amplified Ale Works (East Village) and Cass Street Bar & Grill (Pacific Beach).

ABV: 4.6%

About Second Chance Beer Company

Second Chance Beer Company was founded in September 2015 by Marty Mendiola and Virginia Morrison. The San Diego-based, award-winning craft brewery has a brewery and tasting room in Carmel Mountain Ranch and a beer lounge and tasting room in North Park. Its beer also can be found in restaurants, bars and retailers in San Diego and Orange Counties and throughout Arizona. In addition to making award-winning beer, Second Chance’s mission is to give pups a second chance through support of dog rescues. The Second Chance Team is proud to offer a diverse menu of craft beers, hard seltzers, beer cocktails, and non-alcoholic options, to ensure their tasting rooms are spaces where everyone is welcome to form connections, share stories, and champion good deeds.

For More Information:

https://www.secondchancebeer.com/