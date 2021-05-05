Sea Dragon Seltzer Launches New Hard Seltzer, Beacon

CAMPBELL, Calif.- Sea Dragon Seltzers announces the launch of Beacon, the world’s first functional hard seltzer. Unlike any product currently on the market, Beacon allows consumers to get a buzz from the 5% ABV, while the functional ingredients help preserve focus, motor control and hydration levels. The efficacy of these ingredients is backed by numerous published studies.

“There was always a choice when drinking – have fun or keep your edge,” said Ajay Narain, Sea Dragon’s CEO and co-founder. “Beacon lets you do both. We think it’s fundamentally going to change the way people drink.”

The market for better-for-you alcoholic beverages is booming. Hard seltzers in particular have grown the fastest among all categories of alcoholic beverage, and the trend is expected to continue. According to Nielsen, sales are expected to triple, hitting $14.7 billion by 2027.

In addition to delicious, approachable flavors, Beacon has just 110 calories. It is also naturally gluten free, and is flavored with real fruit juices. But the functional ingredients are the real stars. “You get the happy buzz you would expect from a hard seltzer, but there’s a lucidity that you feel very readily. Ultimately, you’re more aware and in control,” said Dr.Vikram Shenoy, a PhD in medicinal chemistry and the company’s chief scientific advisor.

The product appeals to a broad market, from leisure sports enthusiasts to career professionals who need to stay sharp both during and after drinking, and virtually everyone in between..

The products will be available online in most states, and in retail locations in select markets.

About Sea Dragon Seltzers

Founded in 2020 by entrepreneurs Ajay and Kaajal Narain, Sea Dragon is dedicated to making the world’s first functional hard seltzers that let you have fun and help you stay in control. The idea for the beverages came to Ajay after he became frustrated at how badly he played golf while drinking. After extensive research and in consultation with medical experts, he identified Vine Tea Extract (dihydromyricetin) as a key ingredient which seemed to mitigate the coordination and motor control effects of alcohol. A PhD in medicinal chemistry validated his results and researched other ingredients. Beacon Functional Hard Seltzers was born.

http://www.beaconseltzers.com