Sea Dog Brewing Releases Limited-Edition Sunshine Skyway 10K Pilsner

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – In celebration of the Second Annual Skyway 10K, which is scheduled to kick off on March 3 in St. Petersburg, Florida, Sea Dog Brewing Company announced the release of the Sunshine Skyway 10K Pilsner – a refreshing citrus infused pilsner created by master brewer Bobby Baker.

Sea Dog’s newly released Sunshine Skyway 10K Pilsner (4.8 percent ABV) is a refreshing, straw-colored ale with a citrus palate and crisp finish. The intense aromatics of Cascade hops are balanced by the richness of traditional two-row British malted barley, making the perfect crisp and refreshing beer for every runner.

The limited-edition pilsner will be available on draft through February at Sea Dog’s Clearwater and Treasure Island locations, as well as select bars and restaurants throughout the Tampa Bay area. The beer will also be available for purchase at the General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Music Fest and Skyway 10K Race Expo on March 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on race day until 12 p.m. Additionally, Sea Dog will offer event attendees the option to purchase a specialty “paws for a cause” Skyway 10K race shirts throughout the weekend’s festivities.

A portion of all proceeds from the sale of Sea Dog’s Sunshine Skyway 10K Pilsner and specialty race shirts will benefit the Armed Forces Families Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides 100 percent of the funds they raise back to projects to help military families.

“Sea Dog Brewing has been one of our strongest supporters since day one and we are honored that they used the Skyway 10K as inspiration for their latest delicious craft beer creation,” said Brian Horne, event director of the Skyway 10K. “With a portion of the proceeds from Sunshine Skyway 10K Pilsner going to help fund projects that benefit military servicemembers and their families, there’s good reason to have one, or a few, at this year’s race expo and post-race event.”

The inaugural 2018 Skyway 10K hosted 7,000 runners from 40 states, three countries and all five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces as they crossed the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge. In its first year, the race event sold out in less than five days and raised $560,000 for the Armed Forces Families Foundation.

“The Sea Dog Crew is honored to participate for the second year. We support the men, women and families who sacrifice to protect our freedom and security. This is one small way that we can say ‘thank you,’” said Fred Forsley, owner of Sea Dog Brewing Company.

This year’s race, which will host 8,000 runners, is set to begin on I-275 at the south rest area of the bridge and finish at the rest area on the north side of the bridge, totaling 10 kilometers or 6.2 miles.

For more information about the Skyway 10K and to learn more about volunteer opportunities for the 2019 event, visit https://www.skyway10k.com/.

About Sea Dog Brewing Company

Sea Dog Brewing Co. was founded in 1993 on the coast of Maine. Known for their English Style brewed beer, the company has expanded with locations now in Maine, New Hampshire and Florida. Each brew pub features a full menu of handcrafted ales and creative pub fare. The Clearwater location is home to Sea Dog’s distribution brewery for the entire state of Florida and a tasting room featuring locally crafted Brewer’s choice beers and tours inside the brewery. Sea Dog Treasure Island highlights the brand’s crafted beers, an original gulf-inspired menu, gorgeous waterfront views, boat slips and a pet friendly 1st floor.

About Armed Forces Families Foundation

The Armed Forces Families Foundation, together with participating Taco Bell and IHOP restaurants, are proud supporters of America’s armed forces and their families. Since 2006, the Armed Forces Families Foundation has raised and given back more than $2 million to fund and develop infrastructure projects that help the families of our service men and women. One hundred percent of every dollar raised goes directly toward projects to help the families of those who protect our freedom. For more information, please visit ArmedForcesFamilies.org.