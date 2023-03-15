Schlafly’s Seasonal Raspberry Hefeweizen Returns

ST. LOUIS, MO —Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, announces the return of the popular seasonal beer, Raspberry Hefeweizen, a hazy, beer fermented with real fruit. At 4.1% ABV, Raspberry Hefeweizen is a true fruit beer, not a fruit-flavored beer, that uses real raspberries during primary fermentation, which naturally yields a pink, hazy-color with citrus aromas from the wheat and a desirable flavor that is neat and tart. Low in bitterness and not overwhelmingly sweet, this is Schlafly brewers’ summer water. It also just so happens that this year’s PantoneColor of the Year, Viva Magenta, matches the beer’s branding.

“Raspberry Hefeweizen is a seasonal favorite of both our fans and brewers,” says Schlafly Beer CEO, Fran Caradonna. “It’s tart and refreshing so it’s the perfect beer to pull people out of their winter hibernation and celebrate warmer weather with friends. It also seems fitting that this year’s Pantone Color of the Year is Viva Magenta so we had fun playing off this for the marketing of Raspberry Hefeweizen. It encourages consumers to drink pink and seek out items in line with this year’s trending color.”

Raspberry Hefeweizen is available for purchase now across Schlafly’s distribution for $9.99 per 6-pack of 12oz Bottles or $17.99 per 12-pack of 16 oz cans. Raspberry Hefeweizen is also available at all four Schlafly brewpubs: Schlafly Tap Room in downtown St. Louis,Schlafly Bottleworks in the Maplewood neighborhood of St. Louis,Schlafly Bankside in St. Charles, MO andSchlafly Highland Square in Highland, IL.

About Schlafly Beer

Schlafly Beer, St. Louis’ original independent craft brewery, proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers use numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As part of our commitment to sustainability and our communities, we collaborate with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars. Join us at The Schlafly Tap Room, Schlafly Bottleworks, Schlafly Bankside and Schlafly Highland Square, as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For a full listing of Schlafly beers and the beer finder, visit Schlafly.com