Schlafly Beer Releases Pumpkin Ale and Oktoberfest

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, announces the return of Pumpkin Ale and Oktoberfest, two award-winning seasonal staples for fall. Pumpkin Ale is available in 6-pack and Oktoberfest returns in 6-pack as well as 12-packs of 16-ounce cans. Both are available now throughout fall across Schlafly’s distribution as well as the Schlafly brewpubs.

Initial response from distributors has been strong for both styles as consumers look to comforting classics to enjoy at home. Truckloads have already been sold, and the first round of orders are starting to sell out.

“Our Oktoberfest and Pumpkin Ale are two of our most anticipated seasonal beers,” says Founding Brewer Stephan Hale. “As fall comes closer, we hope Pumpkin Ale and Oktoberfest can provide that sense of comfort, even if it’s at home.”

Pumpkin Ale (8.0% ABV): Schlafly Beer’s special release Pumpkin Ale has been an award-winning seasonal staple for over 10 years. Capturing the attention and accolades from experienced beer drinkers across the country (GABF Silver Medal Winner, VinePair, Thrillist), the Pumpkin Ale highlights sweetness and spice. Intended to taste like a slice of pumpkin pie in a bottle, the squash-forward beer is balanced with a blend of seasonal spices.

Oktoberfest (5.5% ABV): Although Oktoberfest is cancelled in Germany this year, celebrate the traditional style with Schlafly’s Oktoberfest at home. Authentic in its execution and evocation of heritage, Munich malt and German hops contribute to the smooth and clean traditional Märzen brew. Several members of the brewing team even traveled to Germany to meet the farmers and experience Oktoberfest celebrations a few years ago. Amber in color and balanced in its sweetness and toasted malts, the celebratory autumnal style is a tribute to Schlafly’s German roots.

Oktoberfest will be available for a suggested retail price of $13.99 for a 12-pack of 16-ounce cans and the Pumpkin Ale will be available for $9.99 cross Schlafly’s distribution. For more of Schlafly Beer’s distribution visit, http://www.schlafly.com/beer-finder/.

