Schlafly Beer Launches Boomerang Mead Spritzer

ST. LOUIS— Schlafly Beer, the original, independent craft brewery in St. Louis, announces the release of Boomerang, a line of mead spritzers in 12-ounce cans. At only 90 calories with zero added sugar, Schlafly’s Boomerang Mead Spritzer is intentionally crafted with exactly three natural ingredients – water, honey and natural citrus flavor. The new sparkling beverage offers an all-natural alternative to the current growing hard seltzer market. Boomerang will be the first mead spritzer in St. Louis. Boomerang will launch with a lemon-lime flavor (with others in the works) on Friday, December 6. It will be available shortly after in 6-packs cans across Schlafly’s distribution.

“As we watched this latest trend in consumer tastes quickly grow in the industry, we asked ourselves is this something we wanted to pursue, and if so, how can we craft a spritzer that feels authentic to our Schlafly brewing team. We believe that we’ve achieved that with the Boomerang mead spritzer,” says Lead Brewer Jared Williamson.

Mead is the oldest alcoholic beverage, steeped in tradition and made from fermented honey and water. Schlafly stays true to their commitment to quality and process standards with the fermentation of the mead at the Schlafly Bottleworks. While mead is traditionally high in alcohol, Schlafly brewers take a modern approach to mead by dialing in a formula that utilizes more water than the ancient recipe yet still allows for natural fermentation. The result is an all-natural, effervescent drink with a crisp finish that’s both low calorie and low carb. Boomerangis also gluten-free with only 4% ABV, three grams of carbs, and no artificial flavors in addition to being only 90 calories with zero added sugar.

The emergence of products like Boomerang echoes the start of the craft beer movement. Consumers realized that there were better beer choices available that took into consideration the care and quality of the brewing process. As the first craft brewery in St. Louis, Schlafly Beer remembers that shift in consumer taste. Now, the Schlafly brewers are showing how to apply that same sensibility to the hard seltzer category. “We’ve experimented in various traditional meads in the past, but this is a whole new take on what a mead can be, taking one of the oldest fermented beverages in human history and using that as a lower ABV base for this very modern spritzer” says Williamson. “We hear guests requesting gluten-free options and asking about the calorie count on beers, and we have to listen to that. Boomerang is our way to answer those consumers’ questions, and also offer them a product that they can feel good about – a local, all-natural crafted spritzer that tastes delicious.”

Boomerang will be the first new release from Schlafly Beer in 2020, and it is the first new year-round product to be packaged only in cans by the brewery. Stay tuned for more new releases in the coming weeks. Boomerang will be available for $7.99 for a six-pack of 12-ounce cans across Schlafly’s distribution as well as available on draft at the Schlafly Tap Room and Schlafly Bottleworks. For more on Schlafly Beer’s distribution, visithttp://www.schlafly.com/beer-finder/.

About Schlafly Beer

