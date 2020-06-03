Schlafly Beer Announces Opening of Schlafly Bankside

ST. LOUIS — Schlafly Beer, the original independent craft brewery in St. Louis, announces the opening of Schlafly Bankside (920 S. Main St., St. Charles, Missouri) on Friday, May 22 with social distancing measures and strict sanitization guidelines in place. The brewpub will be open for limited dining and curbside pick-up and carryout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Schlafly Bankside, formerly Trailhead Brewing Co., will be Schlafly’s third brewpub in the St. Louis area along with Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust St.) and Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue). To make a reservation at Schlafly Bankside, call (314)-241-2337×3 or secure your spot through OpenTable here. Curbside orders can be placed online here or by calling Schlafly Bankside at (314)-241-2337×3.

With the opening of Schlafly Bankside also comes the reopening of Schlafly Tap Room and Bottleworks for limited service with the following safety protocols in place (schlafly.com/covid-19). Schlafly guidelines include: seating at just 25% of the available capacity with table-only service (no bar seating); credit card payments only for the foreseeable future; all staff members required to wear masks, actively use hand sanitizer upon greeting their tables; routine sanitation and cleanliness measures, following all CDC guidelines and more. Additionally, when ordering a beer, guests have the option for it to be served in glass, plastic, or as packaged beer (bottle or can, if available). Food and packaged beer can also be purchased online for curbside service from all three brewpubs.

“After months of planning, preparing and pivoting, we’re thrilled to officially open our doors and become a member of the St. Charles community,” says CEO Fran Caradonna. “We have worked to establish new processes and procedures to ensure the safety of our visitors and employees. Whenever our guests feel comfortable, we will be here with the necessary measures in place to provide a safe and welcoming environment.”

Over the last three months, Schlafly made investments and improvements to the design of the space including fresh paint and new flooring as well as new kitchen equipment and a brand new draft system.

Schlafly Bankside opens with an increased number of tap handles as well as a food menu that is representative of Schlafly’s signature pub fare. With 16 beers available on draft, guests will find favorites such as Schlafly’s Pale Ale, Kölsch, IPA, and Proper Cider, as well as Bankside Lager, a specialty brew available just for the St. Charles brewpub. There will also be an onsite retail experience for Schlafly gear, growlers, brewpub-only special releases, packaged beer and more.

“Bankside Lager is a beer meant to welcome our new St. Charles neighbors and celebrate the new brewpub. It is an approachable American lager that appeals to all beer drinkers,” says Founding Brewer Stephen Hale.

The food menu includes popular favorites from Schlafly including: snacks such as pretzels with white cheese sauce and smoked Bankside Chicken Wings, soups and salads, sandwiches and entrees ranging from a Grilled Chicken Sandwich and Garden Burger to a Smoked Pastrami Reuben, Pulled Pork, and Hefeweizen Fish and Chips. The menu will be limited upon opening and will expand to include pastas, pizzas, barbecue and more. The initial opening menu is available on the Schlafly Bankside curbside ordering page here.

The name Schlafly Bankside has dual inspiration – both in geography and legacy. The brewery is located just steps away from the banks of the Missouri River. Also, the name has roots in England, where Schlafly’s co-founders fell in love with English-style beers. Bankside calls to a neighborhood in the borough of London along the southern riverbank of the River Thames. In the 16th century, a street by the river was known as a “banke syde,” which is where the neighborhood got its name. Now, Schlafly Bankside will call its own neighborhood home in St. Charles.

For more information, visit schlafly.com/ or follow Schlafly Beer on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Schlafly Beer

Schlafly Beer, St. Louis’ original independent craft brewery, proudly brews a diverse collection of beers throughout the year. Our brewers utilize numerous hop varietals, malts, grains, fruits, natural ingredients and yeast strains from around the world to make every Schlafly beer unique. As part of our commitment to sustainability, and our communities we work with local suppliers and neighborhood partners. Schlafly is a go-to across the Midwest and East Coast, and is a staple at countless fine establishments, backyards and basement bars. Join us at The Schlafly Tap Room, Schlafly Bottleworks and Schlafly Bankside, as well as on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For a full listing of Schlafly beers and the beerfinder, visit Schlafly.com.