Saugatuck Brewing Company to Release Blueberry Lemonade Shandy

DOUGLAS, Mich. — Saugatuck Brewing Company, one of Michigan’s largest independently owned craft breweries, is announcing the return of their spring and summer release of Blueberry Lemonade Shandy. Offered in 6-packs, 12-packs and on draft Blueberry Lemonade Shandy will be available on store shelves and beer taps across the brewery’s distribution footprint beginning in early March. It takes over for Peanut Butter Porter, the brewery’s second packaged seasonal style that is available from September through February.

Established in 2005, Saugatuck Brewing Company first started brewing Blueberry Lemonade Shandy in 2017 as a draft-only beer to be featured exclusively on tap at their Pub in Douglas, MI and at Michigan summer beer festivals. However, by the end of that summer it was very clear that the beer was a huge hit and would later move its way to the canning line.

“We wanted to do a simple shandy style for our Pub. During one of our annual meetings, one of our sales team members suggested that we try blueberry,” recalls Michael Biddick, the brewery’s Michigan and Ohio Sales Director. “Turns out it was a dandy idea”.

The beer’s catchphrase “Summer on the Brain” is a playful nod to the mental state that many Michiganders often find themselves in towards the end of winter as they find themselves wishing that summer could somehow arrive sooner. To coincide with the catchphrase, the beer’s packaging is bright blue and yellow and features a smiling lemon head that has since become the face of the Blueberry Lemonade Shandy brand – The Shandy Man.

“Summer on the Brain” as described by Robert Antor, Saugatuck Brewing Company’s Creative Content and Marketing Director is “the thought process of wanting the summer experience to get here as fast as possible. At some point throughout the winter season, you are going to find yourself thinking, when am I going to be sitting by a lake with a beer in my hand soaking up some sun? We like to call that a case of Summer on the Brain and Blueberry Lemonade Shandy is the perfect beer to remedy it.”

And what about this Shandy Man?

“The Shandy Man is always happy; he’s always smiling and has some pretty impressive dance moves. He loves summer and everything that encapsulates it. Just don’t attempt to figure out who’s behind the mask. It’s certainly not me”, according to Antor.

Fast forward to 2021 and Blueberry Lemonade Shandy continues to be a big part of Saugatuck Brewing Company’s ongoing success not only in Michigan but throughout their entire distribution footprint. In 2020 package sales of the seasonal release were up 20% and there is no reason to believe it cannot continue its success in 2021 after a very long, isolated winter.

Saugatuck Brewing Company’s slogan and cultural mindset, “Here’s to Happy”, focuses on the good times in life that bring people and beer together for good times and celebrations. The year 2020 was certainly a challenging one but here’s to hoping that Blueberry Lemonade Shandy can bring back some smiles and good times in the spring and summer of 2021.

For More Information:

https://saugatuckbrewing.com/beer/blueberry-lemonade-shandy/