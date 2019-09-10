SanTan Brewing Company to Offer Tours and Tastings at Production Facility

CHANDLER, Az. – Slated to open in early October, 2019, SanTan Brewing Company, Arizona’s largest independent brewery & distillery, is expanding into the tour business this fall. Plans include behind the scenes tours and tastings of beers and spirits at their 35,000 sq. ft. production facility located at 495 E. Warner Road, Chandler, AZ 85225.

Highlights include tours of the craft beer and spirits labs, tasting samples, a peek into the science and similarities behind the brewing and distilling process, and an intimate education about the history and future of SanTan Brewing Company. At the end of the tour, guests will be able to purchase packaged products to take home and enjoy.

“We’re excited to open our doors and share what we have built here at the production facility. Our goal with these tours is to educate the public about the craft of creating artisan beer and spirits including what it takes to produce consistent, high quality and honest products,” said Anthony Canecchia, Founder + Brewmaster, SanTan Brewing Company.

Tours will be offered three times per day on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission will be $15 per person with a percentage of each ticket sold to benefit Chandler Compadres, a non-profit organization with the sole mission of providing support for East Valley families in need.

Within the next few weeks, fans of SanTan Brewing Company will be able to make their tour reservations for solo adventures or groups visits online at www.santanbrewing.com and www.santanspirits.com.

About SanTan Brewing Company

Open since 2007 under the leadership of founder and brewmaster, Anthony Canecchia, SanTan Brewing Company has established a strong reputation as Arizona’s favorite craft brewery. SanTan’s award-winning brews are available throughout Arizona, including at its friendly neighborhood pubs in Downtown Chandler, Uptown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport. In 2015, SanTan began distilling with a mission to create flavors for the 21st century and to reimagine what spirits could be. SanTan Spirits are distilled and aged locally in Chandler, Arizona and have earned national recognition and awards. The experience of enjoying SanTan Spirits is fully realized in Spirit House, a tasting room and cocktail lounge opened in 2019. SanTan’s mission is to create uncommon quality for everyday occasions. To learn more, visit www.SanTanBrewing.com.