Santa Monica Brew Works Releases Next Day IPA

LOS ANGELES – Santa Monica Brew Works (SMBW), the first and only independent craft production brewery in Santa Monica, has whole-heartedly embraced the hazy explosion through its series of great-tasting, well-hopped IPAs. Their newest release, NEXT DAY IPA, is a rare seasonal release containing fresh, wet Mosaic® Hops from the Yakima Valley.

Best enjoyed ultra-fresh, SMBW will release NEXT DAY IPA on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. The new beer will be available on-tap and in 19.2oz cans to-go only at the brewery’s Tasting Room (1920 Colorado Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404), which was recently featured on HBO’s Ballers in an episode titled, “Edutainment”.

Most beers are brewed exclusively with pelletized hops, which are produced by grinding up dried hop cones and pressing them into condensed pellets. However, once a year during hop harvest season, brewers have access to wet whole cone hops – fresh from the farm. Shipped next day air from the Yakima Valley in central Washington state, SMBW took the Mosaic® hops from bine to brew kettle in less than 24-hours. That expedited delivery inspired the brew’s title, NEXT DAY IPA. Actually a Double IPA, this craft hazy clocks in at 8.1% ABV.

“We were fortunate to get our hands on outrageously fresh hops from Yakima. The packages arrived at our brewery around noon the day after harvest, and we dropped the wet hops straight into the brew kettle,” says Scott Francis, SMBW’s Co-Founder, President & CEO. “Our brew team handpicked Mosaic® for this particular brew because we all love the tropical flavor and big fruity aroma it will give this double hazy.”

A true seasonal drinking experience, fresh-hopped beers use hops in their purest form; never processed, never dried. This retains the delicate aromas and flavors specific to each hop variety. Mosaic® hops feature complex but clean flavor characteristics and deliver juicy, fruity, tropical notes.