Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails Launches White Russian Wheat Ale

ST. LOUIS — A new brand of crafted malt beverages will soon be available in bottles across the St. Louis area and surrounding markets with Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails. Utilizing the flavors of the most iconic cocktails, Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails offers a new, all-natural bottled alcoholic beverage. With a taste fit for The Dude, the brand will launch with its White Russian Ale. The 4-pack of 330ml bottles will be available in market by the end of February.

With its simple text and packaging, the line of Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails evokes the spirit of craft cocktails – an air of mystery and intrigue for what is inside. The unique apothecary-style bottle exemplifies an experimental brew: a cocktail that is not a beer, and a beer that is not a cocktail.

The brand’s first available beverage will be the White Russian Wheat Ale, a 7.5 percent ABV malted beverage with the smooth toffee sweetness, reminiscent of flavors of the legendary cocktail. Coffee toddy, lactose and solid malt tie the drink together, so it is best enjoyed in a dimly-lit lounge or at home in your bathrobe.

Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails plans to launch five beverages throughout 2019 with inspirations from the Paloma to Old Fashioned cocktails. For more information, follow on Instagram at @stlcraftedcocktails.

About Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails

Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails is a line of all-natural, crafted malt beverages, inspired by the flavors of iconic cocktails. The four-pack of 330-ML bottles evoke an air of mystery for what’s inside. The simple packaging and apothecary-style bottles capture the true innovation and experimentation of craft cocktails. The brand will be available throughout the Midwest in St. Louis, Missouri as well as surrounding states throughout 2019. The suggested retail price for the 4-pack of Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails is $11.99. Saint Louis Crafted Cocktails is from The Saint Louis Brewery, makers of Schlafly Beer.