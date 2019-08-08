Saint Archer to Release Tropical IPA

SAN DIEGO — This August, San Diego-based Saint Archer Brewing Company will be launching the newest addition to their core lineup, the Tropical IPA. Brewed with real fruit, this West Coast Style Tropical IPA uses Mosaic, Citra, and Simcoe Hops with a blend of real mango and passionfruit for a balanced bitterness and drinkability. The Tropical IPA will join the IPA, Blonde Ale, White Ale, Pale Ale, Hazy IPA, and Mexican Lager as the latest of Saint Archer’s core beers.

“Brewing the Tropical IPA with true mango and passionfruit has allowed us to enhance the hop characters that Citra and Mosaic give to the beer,” shared Senior Director of Brewery Operations and multi-award winning brewer, Yiga Miyashiro. “We’ve brewed this beer here in San Diego to be crushable. Our hope is that our friends far and wide will feel those vibes, find their oasis, and enjoy it.”

The Tropical IPA will be available in 12 oz. six packs in select stores throughout California, Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon, Nevada, Washington and Arizona, as well as on draft in multiple locations and both San Diego tasting rooms in Miramar and Leucadia.

TROPICAL IPA STATS

Name: Tropical IPA

Stats: 7.0% ABV, 70 IBUs

Availability: In cans and on draft beginning in August

Distribution: California, Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon, Nevada, Washington, Arizona

About Saint Archer Brewing Co.

Saint Archer Brewing Co. is a craft brewery located in San Diego, CA. The brewery began operations in 2013, and currently operates in a 57,000 sq. ft., 5 vessel, 40 barrel brew house and tasting room amongst a host of 120 and 400 barrel fermenters in San Diego, and a smaller 1,200 sq. ft. tasting room in Leucadia, CA. Available in seven states across the pacific region, with plans to expand into two more in the coming year, Saint Archer produces roughly 40,000 barrels of beer each year. Saint Archer has brought home a host of 15 awards, most notably the White Ale earning a Gold Medal from the 2014 Great American Beer Festival.

The brewery and tasting room are located in Miramar in the heart of the expanding beer scene, open to the public 7 days a week, pouring over 18 core and specialty beer varieties, a weekly rotating cask and brewery exclusive releases. The newest tasting room in Leucadia, the beach community located in the coastal city of Encinitas, features 30 taps of their core beer selections and specialty brews, along with cans, bombers and crowlers available for beer to go.

Saint Archer is owned by Miller Coors, but operates autonomously with full control of their beer production and brewing and creative process. For more information, please go to www.saintarcherbrewery.com.