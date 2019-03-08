Sactown Union Rebrands as Tower Brewing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Tower Brewing, formerly known as Sactown Union, is marking its third anniversary and raising the bar with much more than just a name change.

Changes in leadership and an array of new beers inspired an update not just to the tap list but to the name on the door as well. The event will be celebrated with a gala re-birthday party on March 9, 2019.

Established in 2016 as Sactown Union Brewery with a focus on traditional and flagship beers, Tower Brewing is shifting away from trend following toward trendsetting, with an enthusiastic new attitude, rotating taps, and a beer list as diverse as the local community it serves. The brewery promises to maintain its fierce dedication to the highest quality ingredients and the tastiest final product.

“Our brewing team is ready and eager to offer a tap list full of different styles to please any palate. From New School and experimental to classic selections that never go out of style, we are here to make your taste buds happy,” said head brewer Evan Rosatelli.

Over the past several weeks, customers have applauded the initial new taps, including El Denali Hazy IPA, Original Grainster Pale Ale and RaspBEERy Kettle Sour. In keeping with the new team spirit, brewer Mike Ungerbuhler has introduced his first original recipe at the brewery, La Tour Saison, boasting a spicy subtlety that patrons love.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity and creative freedom to diversify our draft list and continue my exploration of beer,” Ungerbuhler confided. “As a big fan of Belgian style ales, clean crisp lagers, bold strong stouts and West Coast IPA, I truly believe that Tower offers great beer choices for any taste.”

For the re-birthday party, the brewers are unleashing a trio of novel offerings, including a new hop hash IPA with California Beer Farms, and a Belgian quad collaboration with Touchstone Brewing Co. Local artists Autumn Sky & Friends, Your Alibi and The Wild Oak will perform, with Bambi Vegan Tacos and Post Oak BBQ on hand to serve their popular dishes.

About Tower Brewing

Tower Brewing, located in East Sacramento, produces an array of beers to impress all palates. Knowing that the best beer comes from the finest, freshest ingredients, the brewery’s quality begins there, coupled with skill and dedication to produce a diverse, delicious selection that appeals to varying tastes and preferences. There is always a balance of classic and innovation on tap at its friendly taproom.