Sacred Heart University Offers New Brewing Science Certificate

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Sacred Heart University will start a new brewing science certificate program in May for people looking to start or advance their careers in brewing. The program will provide hands-on experience, teach the necessary skills in as little as 11 months and connect students with successful, established brewers.

As of December 2019, nearly 800 people are employed at Connecticut’s brewing companies, according to the Connecticut Department of Labor. The booming brewing industry in the state mirrors the employment trend in the industry across the country. More people than ever would like to open a brewery or work in one, but may lack the necessary skills and knowledge of required information such as sanitation and safety standards, legal aspects and the many differences between home and commercial brewing.

The brewing science certificate program, which will be the first of its kind in Connecticut, will provide training in these areas. People who complete it will have a strong, practical foundation in all things brewing, making them competitive candidates for jobs in brewing and craft beverage development.

The new program is already attracting attention and support. More than 30 breweries have signed on to offer internships, and many have expressed interest in hiring program graduates. Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford has agreed to have classes take place at its new Area Two Brewery for the first year. Partnering with the Connecticut Brewer’s Guild and other local experts allowed SHU to create curriculum that met industry requirements.

The curriculum will include classes in sanitation and safety; introduction to brewing ingredients, sensory analysis and beer service; craft beverage brewing; and operations and management; among others. The early courses will qualify students for the Cicerone Certified Beer Server exam and the ServSafe Alcohol exam.

Students also will take part in field work, where they will apply their education in workplace settings—breweries, grain and hops farms, tap rooms, etc. Students will have opportunities to visit these local businesses and receive hands-on learning while working alongside owners and operators.

“This is a practical program offering real-world experience. Plus, the flexible class schedule (evenings, weekends and online) makes it a convenient option for those already working full time. Yet, the program is suited to many types of people with an interest in brewing, such as homebrewers, career-changers and those currently working in the industry,” said Geffrey Stopper, program director and associate professor of biology at Sacred Heart.

Stopper, who learned fermentation from his vintner father, studied ecology and evolution at Yale University and has been combining the two interests throughout his career. He teamed up with colleagues to collaborate with Two Roads Brewing Company in developing the award-winning Via Cordis, and helped to harvest the yeasts used for brews Urban Funk, Country Funk and Table Terroir.

For more information about the brewing science certificate, visit http://www.sacredheart.edu/brewingscience.

