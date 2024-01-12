Rupee Beer Now Available Online in 45 States

BOSTON, Mass.— Named Best Beer for World Food, Rupee is an Indian inspired-brand crafted by a world-renowned master beer brewer & Indian chef.

Rupee focuses on the way their beers are brewed, and how consumers of the beer feel when pairing beer and global flavors. Rupee’s award-winning recipes have been featured in numerous global media outlets, and are available at select chains such as Costco, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Total Wine, Wegmans and numerous Indian and international restaurants.

With a retail presence in 14 sates across the east coast already established, Rupee is excited to announce all three of their award winning beers are now available for direct to consumer delivery across 45 states.

You can now get Rupee directly delivered to your door across 45 states including: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MT, ME, MO, MI, NE, NC, ND, NH, NM, NY, NJ, NV, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT, WA (not all zip codes eligible)

“We are excited to now provide an even larger footprint of how consumers experience Rupee across more states with our new DTC site via our website” -Van & Sumit Sharma

About Rupee Beer

Brothers Van & Sumit Sharma, sons of Indian restaurateurs in the business internationally for over 50 years, found themselves continually frustrated they could not find any Indian beer in Maine – the least diverse state in America where their family immigrated to from the United Kingdom & Germany in the early 90’s.

They decided to not only create their own beer, but set out to game change the food & beverage industry in a bold and diverse way. The Sharma brothers strategically partnered with global craft brewing legend Alan Pugsley, 40+ year master beer brewer, lover of Indian food as a British expat, and creator of over 100+ global beer brands, to create Rupee Beer and re-write everything society understands about craft beer as it relates to spicy world cuisine.

For More Information:

https://www.rupeebeer.com/