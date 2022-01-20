Rouleur Brewing Company Leases New Facility From Cohn Restaurant Group/Draft Republic

SAN DIEGO, California – A Carlsbad-based brewery, Rouleur Brewing Company just announced that it has negotiated with the Cohn Restaurant Group/Draft Republic to lease the brewing facility at 255 Redel Road in North City, San Marcos, California. Since launching in March 2017, Rouleur’s sole brewing location has been the Brewery Igniter premises in Carlsbad. In mid-2020, Rouleur exited the Brewery Igniter Program, renegotiated its lease, and purchased the equipment from its landlord, HG Fenton. Since then, Rouleur has reached maximum capacity at its Carlsbad brewing facility and expanded to this second location. Rouleur considered adding additional fermentation vessels to its existing facility, however, they quickly ran into limitations, such as insufficient cold storage and an ample hot water supply. This new opportunity at the former home of Mason Ale Works will allow Rouleur to grow its maximum production capacity from 1,500 bbls to ~8,000 bbls. Rouleur will continue to operate its Carlsbad brewery and tasting room in conjunction with the new San Marcos facility.

This new location offers 3,970 square feet of interior brewing space and 2,271 square feet of exterior service-yard space. The brewery consists of a 15 bbl brewhouse, a 60 bbl hot-liquor tank, five 30 bbl fermentation vessels, two 60 bbl fermentation vessels, two 60 bbl horizontal lagering tanks, one 30 bbl brite tank, one 60 bbl brite tank, a 50,000 lb. grain silo, and a canning line with associated labeler and full pallet depalletizing system.

In addition to using the brewery to increase production of their own portfolio beers, Rouleur will be brewing white label beers for the Cohn Restaurant Group/Draft Republic and will offer an array of contract brewing services from 10 bbl to 60 bbl batches in kegged and canned formats

Rouleur will be utilizing the next few weeks to obtain licensing, perform equipment inspections and servicing, and make the spot its own.

ONWARD & UPWARD!

About Rouleur Brewing Company

Inspired by the artisanal pursuit of modern craft breweries and the secretive, monastic breweries of the Old World, the beers at Rouleur Brewing Company are designed with style and zing. Focused on the balance between well-crafted style variations and ingredient combinations, Rouleur Brewing exceeds the rules and limitations affecting the most widely consumed alcoholic beverage on the planet.

Translated from French, Rouleur means having wheels… a roller. We love beer that is well-rounded and balanced, yet with unusual flavor profiles that can defy convention. The confidence behind our beers consists of intimate knowledge of Old-World traditions but brought to life with artistry of rule-breaking creativity—achieved with discipline, inspiration and panache.

Rouleur Brewing Company appeals to those who are enthusiastic about the creation of beer. The cycling minds at Rouleur are always churning, just like its gears are always driving-divining new ways of leading, celebrating, and furthering the craft of beer making.

