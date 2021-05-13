Rooftop Bar In Boston Partners With Jack’s Abby

BOSTON, MA – Over the Charles, the rooftop bar located at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston – Cambridge that overlooks the Boston and Cambridge skyline and Charles River, is reopening its doors on Friday, May 14th. New for this year, Over the Charles will feature a selection of award-winning lagers from the Framingham brewery Jack’s Abby.

“We look forward to welcoming our hotel guests and local community for an exciting rooftop season with a completely reimagined food and beverage experience,” said Stephen Pole, General Manager of DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston – Cambridge. “Creating a beer garden concept on the rooftop with Jack’s Abby’s distinctive lagers will create the perfect pairing for an evening out overlooking the city.”

In addition to being Boston’s only rooftop bar featuring Charles River views and both the Boston and Cambridge city skylines, guests can enjoy cocktails, wine and thoughtfully-selected beer pairings with lite bites, such as a Lobster Roll, Bavarian Pretzel Sticks, Flat Breads and of course a signature DoubleTree by Hilton Chocolate Chip Cookie dessert.

“The second you step foot out on to Over the Charles, it is such a wow moment,” said Rob Day, Senior Director of Marketing for Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers. “The view and the energy of the city all converge on this space and together with the DoubleTree by Hilton team, we’ve created a very special roof deck beer garden right here in Boston.”

Special events, such as themed DJ nights, trivia, sports nights and more are planned throughout the upcoming season from May through early-October.

The rooftop bar will adhere to all Hilton CleanStay protocols, city and state guidelines, and will safely and comfortably accommodate guests with social distancing measures in place.

Beginning May 14, Over the Charles will be open on Thursday and Friday from 5:30PM to 11:00PM and Saturday from 5:30PM to Midnight (weather permitting) with additional days to be added during the summer season. Guests can make a reservation by visiting Opentable.

About DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston – Cambridge

The 308 all-suite DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston – Cambridge is located along the scenic Charles River, overlooking the Boston and Cambridge city skylines. Guests are sure to feel at home in one of the two-room spacious suites set along a 15-story sky-lit atrium, complete with separate bedroom and living room, small fridge, microwave and free Wi-Fi. Home to the world-famous Scullers Jazz Club, the hotel is a short distance from nearby Harvard University and Harvard Square, and just a short drive to Boston University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.

About Jack’s Abby Brewing

Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers has been brewing world-class lager using traditional German standards and American innovation since 2011. Founded by three brothers, Jack, Eric, and Sam Hendler, Jack’s Abby has become a mainstay of the craft brewing scene in the Northeast and nationwide.

