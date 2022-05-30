Rogue Canned Cocktails Debut a New Look in Time for Summer

NEWPORT, OR — Rogue Ales & Spirits, one of the original craft breweries and distilleries in Oregon, unveils a new look for its line of high-quality canned cocktails just in time for summer. This line of ready-to-drink beverages, made with Rogue Spirits and 100% natural ingredients, offers authentic, gluten-free, bar quality recipes in the convenience of a can.

“We first released our canned cocktails in 2019 and over the past three years have seen an overwhelming demand for this product,” says John Christie, Spirits Sales Director. “To keep up with demand, we’ve expanded our product offering, which now includes seven core flavors and a variety pack all available in new eye-catching cans. For us, it was all about making high-quality cocktails with Rogue Spirits easily accessible in beautiful packaging.”

Rogue’s line of canned cocktails is ideal for life on-the-go, when people want a delicious cocktail without having to take the time to make one. Rogue has dubbed this extra time that people will be saving instead of mixing a #MixedOpportunity and is encouraging fans to take advantage of that saved time this summer.

“Every second of summer is precious and we don’t want you to waste any time indoors concocting a fancy beverage,” says Hagen Moore, VP of Marketing & Creative. “We mixed these high-quality cocktails for you, so you can enjoy a delicious drink anytime, anywhere, in a matter of seconds. What summer activities are you enjoying with all that extra time?”

Product Facts: Cucumber Gin Fizz

Our Rogue Farmhouse Gin forms the base of this cocktail while the cucumber and lime provide a farm fresh citrus balance. ABV: 7.5% ABV

Product Facts: Cranberry Vodka Soda

Our Rogue Spirits Bayfront Vodka forms the base of this cocktail while the cranberry, elderflower and lime add a refreshing tartness. ABV: 7.5% ABV

Product Facts: Moscow Mule

Our Rogue Spirits Bayfront Vodka forms the base of this cocktail while ginger and lime provide a refreshing balance of citrus and spice. ABV: 7.5% ABV

Product Facts: Grapefruit Vodka Soda

Rogue Spirits Bayfront Vodka forms the base of this cocktail while the grapefruit and elderflower add a refreshing citrus punch. ABV: 7.5% ABV

Product Facts:Vodka Iced Tea Lemonade

Rogue Bayfront Vodka forms the base of this cocktail while lemonade and iced tea bring a refreshing blend of citrus and sweet spice. ABV: 7.5% ABV

Product Facts:Whiskey Ginger

Rogue Whiskey forms the base of this cocktail while ginger and lemon provide a refreshing balance of citrus and spice. ABV: 7.5% ABV

Product Facts: Peach Berry Vodka Soda

Summer is the season of flags and fireworks, and nothing pairs better than our red, white, and blue themed cocktail made with strawberry, white peach, and blueberry. ABV: 7.5% ABV

Product Facts: Canned Cocktail Variety Pack

Four varieties of canned cocktails so everyone can enjoy their favorite cocktail anytime, anywhere. ABV: 7.5% ABV

Year-round Packaging: Eight 12oz slim cans (two cans of four flavors)

Follow @rogueales on Instagram to see how Rogue’s canned cocktails can help save time this summer. Use the Rogue Finder to find Rogue Spirit’s Canned Cocktails near you and visit rogue.com/canned-cocktails/ for more information.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide. For more information, go to www.rogue.com and follow @rogueales.