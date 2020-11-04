Rogue Ales & Spirits to Release 2020 Santa’s Private Reserve Peppermint Bark Milk Stout

NEWPORT, Ore. — This holiday season, Rogue Ales & Spirits and the one and only Santa Claus are releasing a Peppermint Bark Milk Stout as the 2020 edition of their much-anticipated Santa’s Private Reserve. This rich and warm stout is a confectioner’s dream and a must for any holiday celebration.

“Santa’s vision for this year’s Private Reserve came to him in the candy cane forest where he was busy harvesting peppermint bark to make one of his favorite treats,” says Rogue Brewmaster, Joel Shields. “He called us and ecstatically blurted out, “Peppermint bark milk stout!” We knew exactly what he meant and got right to work brewing up our 2020 Santa’s Private Reserve. Santa was elated with the results, and we think you will be too.”

Peppermint and dark chocolate are prominently displayed on the nose and carry through to the very last drop. The refreshing peppermint and velvety dark chocolate taste like the holidays in a glass. This beer is the full package and is certain to brighten up even the worst days of winter.

“I always look forward to my annual trip to Newport, Oregon to brew our annual Santa’s Private Reserve,” says Santa Claus. “This year’s Peppermint Bark Milk Stout is a real treat that pairs perfectly with my favorite sugar cookies.”

PRODUCT FACTS: 2020 Santa’s Private Reserve

Style: Milk Stout

Milk Stout ABV: 8.34%

8.34% IBU: 26

26 Packaging: 750 ml bottle, draft

750 ml bottle, draft Availability: November-December

Use the Rogue Finder to find Santa’s Private Reserve near you.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has remained committed to sharing the terroir of Oregon hops, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins one acre at a time by growing its own.