Rogue Ales & Spirits Releases New Stouts

NEWPORT, Ore. — Winter is here and so are the days of darker beers, so Rogue Ales & Spirits released unique and flavorful stouts for the dreary and cold days ahead.

“Don’t get us wrong, stout season is year-round for many of us, but we just love cozying up with some of our favorite dark, roasty beers this time of year,” says Amanda Zessin, Rogue Communications Director. “This winter, we’re bringing back fan-favorites with a unique twist and new packaging. Enjoy these satisfying stouts on a cold night at home by the fire, or crack one open for a special occasion like Valentine’s Day with your loved one.”

On shelves this season are Rogue’s notorious Chocolate Stout Nitro, award-winning Shakespeare Stout with a nitro twist, the, 2021 Rolling Thunder Imperial Stout, 2021 Rolling Thunder Imperial Stout finished in Chipotle Whiskey Barrels and the much-anticipated Double Chocolate Stout in a new 16-ounce can format.

PRODUCT FACTS: Chocolate Stout Nitro

The addition of a nitro charge to Rogue’s classic Chocolate Stout blends up chocolate and malt flavors into a smooth creamy chocolate experience.

Style: Chocolate Stout

ABV: 5.8%

IBU: 69

Availability: Year-round in 4-pack 16-ounce cans, draft

Distribution: Nationwide

PRODUCT FACTS: Shakespeare Stout Nitro

The addition of nitro to this classic oatmeal stout adds a depth of flavor that is the perfect balance of rolled oats, roasted barley and malt sweetness. One of Rogue’s original beers, this stout has earned the most awards and highest ratings of any of their beers.

Style: Oatmeal Stout

ABV: 5.7%

IBU: 75

Availability: Year-round in 4-pack 16-ounce cans, draft

Distribution: Nationwide

PRODUCT FACTS: Rolling Thunder Imperial Stout

The 2021 version of Rolling Thunder Imperial Stout was aged for 9 months in handmade Rolling Thunder Barrel Works barrels previously used to age the popular Dead Guy Whiskey.

Style: Imperial Stout

ABV: 13.5%

IBU: 41

Availability: 500 ml bottle, limited quantity

Distribution: February – May

PRODUCT FACTS: Rolling Thunder Imperial Chipotle Stout

A unique twist on the traditional Rolling Thunder Imperial Stout, the chipotle version is finished in barrels previously used to age our Chipotle Whiskey.

Style: Imperial Stout

ABV: 13.9%

IBU: 41

Availability: 500 ml bottle, limited quantity

Distribution: February – May

PRODUCT FACTS: Double Chocolate Stout

Double Chocolate Stout is an evolution of Rogue Chocolate Stout, which is made with twice as much bittersweet chocolate. It’s a luxuriously creamy stout with intense chocolate and dark roasted malt notes.

Style: Chocolate Stout

ABV: 9.0%

IBU: 68

Availability: 4-pack 16-ounce cans, draft

Distribution: January – February

Use the Rogue Finder to find these stouts near you. Learn more at Rogue.com.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide.