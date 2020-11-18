Rogue Ales & Spirits Launches Single Barrel Project Whiskey Series

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits is proud to announce the launch of the Single Barrel Project whiskey series, a limited-series of one-off single barrels of Rogue whiskey that have been finished in unique ways. Rogue is the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States and because of this, Rogue is able to handcraft innovative products such as this Single Barrel Project at their headquarters in Newport, Oregon.

“After opening our Rolling Thunder Barrel Works cooperage in 2015, we became fascinated with exploring the impact that different types of wood impressed on the flavor, aroma and taste of our whiskeys,” says Jake Holshue, Rogue Spirits Head Distiller. “We created Single Barrel Project as our way to explore that curiosity through finishing Rogue whiskey in unique barrels and uncommon wood varietals, oftentimes in a non-replicable way, and always one barrel at a time.”

Rogue will release four Single Barrel Project whiskeys per year. The first edition in the Single Barrel Project series, which is currently being released, is a 6.5-year-old Rogue Single Malt Whiskey finished in Cabernet Sauvignon wine barrels from Washington. Barrel Two will be released in January 2021 and is an eight-year-old Oregon Rye Malt Whiskey finished in a second use Zinfandel barrel and Barrel Three, released in March 2021, is Oregon Single Malt Whiskey finished in a Rogue Rolling Thunder Barrel Works Cherry Wood barrel. Barrel Four will be released later in 2021.

“At Rogue, we are always looking for new ways to create and innovate,” says Steve Garrett, Vice President of Business Development. “We like to push the boundaries and see what we can come up with. This mentality pushed us to experiment with different woods from our backyard in the Pacific Northwest and our very own cooperage. By doing so, we were able to create something special with the Single Barrel Project and are excited to share these one-of-a-kind whiskeys with our fans.”

PRODUCT FACTS: Single Barrel Project Barrel One

Classified as American Single Malt

Proof: 96

Primary Barrel: American Oak

Finish Barrel: NXNW Washington Cabernet Sauvignon

Availability: November, limited supply, only in Oregon

The first Single Barrel Project Whiskey is available in limited quantities in Oregon. Learn more at Rogue.com.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has remained committed to sharing the terroir of Oregon hops, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins one acre at a time by growing its own.