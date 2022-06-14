Rogue Ales & Spirits Launches Beachy Clean IPA

NEWPORT, Oregon – Rogue Ales & Spirits is launching a new seasonal release, Beachy Clean IPA. This West Coast IPA, a beer dedicated to sparkling shores, will help keep coasts clean in Rogue’s home on the Oregon Coast and beyond.

A modern take on the classic West Coast IPA, Beachy Clean is a big beer with an aroma that features citrus and stone fruit. This beer has a good malt base with pine flavors and sweet notes coming through and then finishes with a nice balance of hoppy bitterness.

“Newport, our home, is an essential part of our identity, and we want to do whatever we can to protect this coastal area for years to come,” says Hagen Moore, VP of Marketing and Creative. “We hate seeing litter and destruction in our backyard, so we did what we do best and brewed a beer to give back. Now you can help keep our oceans and beaches healthy when you enjoy a Beachy Clean IPA. For every beer sold, we will donate a portion of the proceeds to nonprofit organizations such as SOLVE that are working to protect the coastal areas right here in our home of Newport, Oregon and all around the world. A portion of proceeds from our Bayfront Vodka will also contribute to this effort moving forward.”

“We love the hoppy taste of Beachy Clean IPA and its mission to help clean our beaches,” says Kris Carico, CEO, SOLVE. “SOLVE is a non-profit organization that works with volunteers to ensure that all Oregonians have the right to live, work, and play in safe and healthy communities. We’re excited to partner with Rogue, a company with deep roots on the Oregon Coast that we’ve been fans of for years. Keep an eye out for Beachy Clean and know that every purchase will help improve the health and safety of our beaches and coasts.”

As part of Rogue’s commitment to protecting the coast, Rogue recently sponsored and participated in the SOLVE Oregon Spring Cleanup and helped pick up a total of 38,000 pounds of trash across Oregon. Rogue will also be sponsoring and volunteering at the SOLVE Beach & Riverside Cleanup this fall.

PRODUCT FACTS: Beachy Clean

Style: West Coast IPA

ABV: 8.2%

IBU: 48

Packaging: 4-pack 16 oz can, draft

Availability: Summer

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide.

For More Information:

https://www.rogue.com