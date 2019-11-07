Rogue Ales Releases 2019 Vintage of Santa’s Private Reserve

NEWPORT, Ore. — This holiday season make ‘shroom for Santa’s Private Reserve, a Limited Release collaboration between Rogue Ales & Spirits and, the one and only, Santa Claus. This unique brew is made with candy cap mushrooms that were handpicked by Santa himself. Candy cap mushrooms – a highly-prized, edible, maple-flavored fungi – are one of the only sweet mushroom varieties and are commonly used in breads, cakes and custards. “Santa recently paid us a visit at our Newport, Oregon headquarters and brought along freshly foraged candy cap mushrooms,” said Rogue Innovation Brewer Michael King. “We, being curious, decided to try our hand at a mushroom beer. The result: a deliciously sweet, strong ale that is certain to bring the holiday cheer.”

The 2019 vintage of Santa’s Private Reserve boasts a deep maple flavor and aroma. The malts create background honey notes that elevate this sweet beer. It is then finished with a touch of citrus from Rogue Farms grown Cascade hops.

“People say that Santa Claus loves milk and cookies, but we heard from Santa himself that after tasting Santa’s Private Reserve, he is actually a bigger fan of beer and cookies,” adds King. “Santa told us that this festive beer hits the spot during his busiest time of year.”

PRODUCT FACTS: Santa’s Private Reserve

Style: Strong Ale

ABV: 8.1%

IBU: 20

Packaging: 22 oz bottle, draft

Availability: November

