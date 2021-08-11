Rogue Ales and Spirits Releases Annual Pumpkin Patch Ale in New 16 Oz. Cans

NEWPORT, Ore. – Knit sweaters, golden leaves, crisp nights, and of course, pumpkin beer, means we’re gearing up for fall. Rogue Ales & Spirits has released its annual, award-winning Pumpkin Patch Ale in a new and vibrant 16 oz. can.

Pumpkin Patch Ale is made with real, whole pumpkins from a local farm in Independence, Oregon. The pumpkins were chopped and roasted by hand. The hand roast caramelizes the natural sugars, which when combined with a delicate balance of spices, creates the signature flavor of this classic fall-themed brew. Fans will appreciate the effort and notice the difference roasting real pumpkins makes.

“This beer is typically released later in the season since we use real pumpkins, but fans have been requesting an earlier release and we listened,” says Jack Waibel, VP of Production. “Instead of waiting until September when the pumpkins are ready to harvest, we purchased real pumpkins from a local farm in 2020 and froze them so we could brew Pumpkin Patch Ale a little earlier this year. This beer is the same world-class product that it has always been in a rad, new 16 oz. can.”

“Call me basic but I eagerly await all year for the release of Pumpkin Patch Ale,” says Waibel. “This is one of my favorite beers that marks one of the best times of the year. Pumpkin Patch Ale pairs great with butternut squash soup, seared venison and shortbread cookies or you can enjoy this sweet and malty ale on its own while watching the leaves fall.”

PRODUCT FACTS: Pumpkin Patch Ale

Style: Pumpkin Ale

ABV: 6.1%

IBU: 25

Packaging: 4-pack 16-ounce cans, draft

Availability: August – October

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Newport Oregon, Rogue’s beers, spirits, cocktails, seltzers and sodas are a liquid ode to Oregon and the endless inspiration that its land, its sea and its people provide.

https://www.rogue.com