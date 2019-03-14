Rogue Ales and Brew Dr. Kombucha to Release Kulture Clash Clear Mind

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits and Brew Dr. Kombucha, two Oregon fermenters, have combined an imperial blonde ale from Rogue and Brew Dr.’s Clear Mind kombucha to create Kulture Clash Clear Mind. The almost other-worldly kombucha and beer hybrid is available nationwide for a limited time starting April 1.

“We loved last year’s Kulture Clash so much we knew we had to do something with Brew Dr. again this year,” says Rogue President Dharma Tamm. “Our imperial blonde ale rounds out the mint and sage notes of the kombucha. The combination creates a really delicious spring beer.” Opening with bright notes of citrus, Kulture Clash Clear Mind has subtle flavors of rosemary, mint, sage and green tea. The beer kombucha hybrid is incredibly smooth and perfect for incorporating into a self-care Sunday routine, whether it’s a spring hike or a relaxing afternoon off.

“The image of Otis the sloth levitating and meditating on the front of the bottle embodies how we like to feel every day, but especially on Sundays,” says Matt Thomas, founder and CEO of Brew Dr. Kombucha. “He’s so mellow and serene, and after drinking Kulture Clash Clear Mind, so are we.”

Available in 750ml painted bottles nationally through April, Kulture Clash Clear Mind is the perfect accompaniment to any kind of self-care. Use the Rogue Finder to find it near you.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has shared the terroir of Oregon by growing its own hops, barley, rye, wheat, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins and using them in beers.

About Brew Dr. Kombucha

Townshend’s Tea Company was started by Matt Thomas in 2006 with the idea of serving great teas in a casual teahouse setting. Over the years, the effort of presenting the wide world of tea to their guests has expanded the Townshend’s collection to over 120 tea offerings, including classic teas, rare varieties, chai latte recipes made from scratch, Taiwanese bubble tea, and an herbal apothecary line. The company now operates nine teahouses in Oregon, Montana and Utah.

In 2008, the company began making kombucha in the kitchens of their then two teahouses, giving it the name Brew Dr. Kombucha. It was only natural for them to choose some of the same great custom tea blends they had developed for service at their popular teahouses and ferment those into kombucha. It turns out that approach is unique, as most commercially available kombucha is flavored with juice at the time of bottling. Brew Dr. Kombucha’s flavor profiles come from attention to the quality and formulation of the organic tea and botanicals used, creating a difference you can taste.