Rivertowne Brewing Announces 2019 Release Calendar

PITTSBURGH – Rivertowne Brewing, an independent craft brewery located just outside of Pittsburgh in neighboring Murrysville/Export announced its 2019 release schedule.

VP of Sales & Marketing Rob Johnson said, “We are excited to have the opportunity to announce our 2019 Release Calendar. We are super pumped to continue brewing the beers that so many fans expressed enjoying last year. We also have a new year-round beer to add to our core line-up. We plan on introducing it later this Spring.”

Johnson went on to state, “We invite those who have any questions about the release calendar to send us a DM or leave a comment on one of our related social media posts. We’ll be sure to get back to you.”

About Rivertowne Brewing

Rivertowne Brewing is dedicated to producing exceptional, approachable craft beer. Our team of passionate, innovative brewers work tirelessly to create unique recipes with high-quality ingredients and hold each beer to the highest of standards, ensuring the final product in your glass is something you will enjoy and come back to. Our sustainable packaging allows you to enjoy your favorites at home, the ballpark or making your way down a peaceful river. At Rivertowne, we emphasize the entire craft beer experience and value the devotion our fans have to our product.