Riverbend Malt House Announces “Stay True/Stay Weird” Collaboration

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Riverbend Malt House has announced the release of the newly created “Stay True/Stay Weird” collaboration IPA. The beer will be available on June 4th and can be purchased onsite in 16-ounce 4-pack formats from any of the participating breweries, including Archetype Brewing Company, Bhramari Brewing Company, DSSOLVR Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing Company, Twin Leaf Brewing Company, and White Labs Tap and Kitchen.

Proceeds from the sales of “Stay True / Stay Weird” will be donated to the New Belgium Bar and Restaurant Relief Fund. The fund benefits individuals and families in the food and beverage industry needing financial assistance due to the COVID-19 economic disruption.

Noting the success of the earlier “Stay Home/Stay Asheville” collaboration, which sold out in one day and contributed over $12,000 to the New Belgium relief fund, Riverbend’s Co- Founder Brent Manning built local support for a second relief collaboration. “We know that there is real economic hardship in our industry and in our community right now,” reflected Manning. “All of the folks participating in this collaboration believe that an essential part of being ‘local’ means helping out our neighbors and colleagues during tough times.”

“The outpouring of support for Stay Home/Stay Asheville was really energizing and we are excited to roll out the second round of this collaboration,” commented Steven Anan, Head Brewer and Co-owner of Archetype Brewing Company.

“Stay True/Stay Weird” is a classic, West Coast style IPA that features El Dorado, Citra, Mosaic, Cascade Cryo, and Columbus hops. The beer was brewed and packaged at Archetype Brewing Company, utilizing yeast donated by White Labs. DSSOLVR provided the can design, which features the iconic grain silo that resides in Asheville’s River Arts District.

Riverbend contributed its “Hull and Oats” malted oats along with their Base Camp and newly announced Chit malts to create a soft, biscuity malt backbone that perfectly compliments the fruity hop character and firm bitterness. “We wanted to capture that moment in the evolution of the IPA when the newer varieties of hops were co-mingling with the classics like Cascade and Columbus,” noted Manning.

About Riverbend Malt House

Riverbend Malt House, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Asheville, NC, is one of the original craft malting facilities in the US. Utilizing grain sourced from local, family owned farmers, Riverbend malt fuels high quality, unique beverages produced by hundreds of North America’s finest craft breweries and distilleries. www.riverbendmalt.com

Collaboration Participants:

Archetype Brewing Company – www.archetypebrewing.com/

Bhramari Brewing Company – www.bhramaribrewing.com/

DSSOLVR Brewing Company – www.dssolvr.com

IronHeart Canning – http://www.ironheartcanning.com/

New Belgium Brewing Company – www.newbelgium.com

Twin Leaf Brewing Company – www.twinleafbrewery.com

White Lab Yeast – www.whitelabs.com

About the New Belgium Bar and Restaurant Relief Fund

The New Belgium Bar and Restaurant Relief Fund supports food and beverage communities in Fort Collins, Colorado and Asheville, North Carolina, who are in need of financial assistance due to the COVID-19 economic disruption. https://secure.givelively.org/donate/new-belgium-coworker-assistance-fund-inc/new-belgium-bar-restaurant-relief-fund