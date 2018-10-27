River North Releases Nightmare Fuel and Barrel-Aged Nightmare Fuel

DENVER — As Halloween approaches, River North’s most ghoulish brews creep out of the shadows. Heavenly yet horrifying, these smoothly sinister beers are sure to haunt your dreams.

This Saturday, October 27th at Noon, River North Brewery will unleash the 2018 vintages of both Nightmare Fuel and Barrel Aged Nightmare Fuel, as the cornerstone of the brewery’s taproom Halloween celebration.

A double-digit imperial stout infused with locally roasted coffee from Logan House Coffee Company, Nightmare Fuel is an annual treat that begins the season of dark, big beers that River North has gained a penchant for. Take that monstrous concoction and age it in freshly dumped bourbon barrels for nearly a year, and you have Barrel Aged Nightmare Fuel. The brewery will have both versions on tap and in bottles to go when they open at Noon. Snag classic Nightmare Fuel at $10 per bottle, and up to a full case of Barrel AgedNightmare Fuel at $12 per bottle.

In addition to these beloved brews, the taproom Halloween party will also feature a trick-or-treat beer and dessert pairing with GoodSugar Baking from 4-6pm. And all day long, guests are invited to bring their dogs in costume.

While a limited amount of both Nightmare Fuel and BarrelAged Nightmare Fuel will be distributed to bottle shops and taphouses in Colorado, these beers tend to vanish like ghosts – so catch ‘em while you can!

