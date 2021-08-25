River North Releases New Imperial Porter and Elektric Animals Collaboration

DENVER, Colorado – Hello, Darkness might ring a bell because of a song, but this beer is a new one for River North Brewery. Not only will you find an imperial porter releasing at the taprooms this weekend, but you’ll find another brand new brew called Reckless RiNo, a collaboration with local band Elektric Animals, for Denver’s upcoming Underground Music Showcase.

Hello, Darkness is an imperial porter that is as black as the label on the bottle. At 11% ABV, you’ll pick up notes of roast, subtle hints of smoke, chocolate and fruits in this porter that is to be released at both taprooms on Saturday, August 28th at 1pm.

Denver’s Underground Music Showcase is taking place the same weekend and River North Brewery has partnered with a local band to brew a collab in honor of UMS! Reckless RiNo is a 5% ABV blonde ale brewed with key lime puree, a partnership with Elektric Animals, who you can see during their show at Hi-Dive on Sunday, August 29th at 7:40pm. This easy drinking ale with key lime puree will have you tappin’ your toes along to the sweet beats of Elektric Animals. You will be able to find Reckless RiNo at select venues during UMS as well as at both taprooms on tap and in six packs to go starting Friday, August 27th.

Both releases highlight some of River North Brewery’s quality ingredients used in two very distinct styles, you’ll want to give both of them a try when you stop by the taprooms over the weekend.

