River North Brewery to Release Hop-A-Tronig Lupulositor

DENVER — This Saturday, August 24 at both River North Brewery locations we will be releasing our Hop-A-Tronig Lupulositor. What is this beer, you ask?! It is a New England style double IPA featuring galaxy, mosaic and citra hops. Galaxy hops provide a fruity aroma combined with the floridness of mosaic hops and more fruity characteristics from citra. This hop-forward double IPA sits at 8.3% ABV. We took lactose and more oats to create a pineapple, melon and tropical fruit style perfect for this time of year.

Alongside our newly added Fifteener, a west coast style IPA, Mountain Haze double IPA and our classic Colorado IPA no coast style IPA, Hop-A-Tronic Lupulositor joins us for a limited time in six packs to go and on tap at both 6021 Washington Street as well as our month-old taproom at 3400 Blake Street.

River North Brewery was welcomed back into the RiNo district early July at 3400 Blake Street. With twelve taps and a seven barrel brewhouse, it is a great addition to the craft beer scene in Denver.

Join us starting at high noon Saturday, August 24.