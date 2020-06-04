River North Brewery to Release Colorado Strong Ale

DENVER — River North Brewery has joined multiple other breweries in Colorado and brewed the Colorado Strong Ale, giving a percentage of draft and bottle sales going to the Colorado Strong Fund. It is set to release Saturday, June 6th at both taprooms.

The Colorado Strong Fund is a joint initiative with Colorado Brewers Guild and the Left Hand Brewing Foundation that supports Colorado craft breweries and suppliers to raise funds for healthcare, hospitality, service industry and gig economy workers across Colorado.

River North Brewery’s Colorado Double Strong is a Blonde Barleywine at 11% ABV and has a full body with a slight bready, orange and lemony nose to it. With a bit of bite to it, it has medium bitterness. Light caramel, light toffee notes make this a beer meant for after a long day of work or hanging out with your friends.

River North Brewery’s version is a Colorado Double Strong Ale, a Blonde Barleywine that uses all Colorado malts and hops. Available in bottles and on tap at both taprooms starting this Saturday at 1pm.

